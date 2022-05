Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers in a dramatic 4-3 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden Sunday night. That loss could end up being a symbolic bookmark for the Penguins franchise that may not parade a lineup that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, who’ve basically become Pittsburgh lifers in the NHL.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO