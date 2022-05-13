ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Two vying for District 28 House Seat B in GOP primary

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Name: Dan Garner

Hometown: Clifton

Age: 56

Professional or Personal Background

Having spent the past 38 years as a farmer and rancher, I am no stranger to Idaho. This is where my wife, Sherri, and I raised four wonderful children. While buying my farm at 19, I spent four years as a student at BYU Provo graduating with a BS Degree in Economics. My time at BYU, starting several successful businesses (a septic tank installation business, a Trucking Company, and running a gravel pit) serving 9 years on my local schoolboard, and spending 8 years on the State Farm Bureau board provides the perfect foundation for serving as your Idaho Representative.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office so that my grandchildren and yours can enjoy the same opportunities that I have been able to when I was growing up in Idaho. In order to do this we have to maintain Idaho values that have made this state great. This can be achieved by protecting personal property rights, ensuring access to public lands, and ensuring that we properly fund education. Our children are our most precious resource, and we need to be creative in how we approach educating them. Idaho schools need to provide more technical career opportunities, dual credit classes, and job readiness options. This will better prepare Idaho's future leaders for the fast changing world that we live in today.

In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?

Idaho is facing explosive growth. This growth and the strain it puts on Idaho's water, county infrastructure, and ultimately citizen's pocketbooks is the biggest issue in the upcoming election. It will only become more drastic as we try to balance the growth with the rural values that we wish to keep; however, I am sure that Idahoans can rise to this challenge and find a solution that is equitable and satisfactory to all concerned. This growth will compound the challenges we face with our limited water supply and how to use it. It also puts burdens on our infrastructure of roads, bridges, and schools. With this growth comes opportunities, we just need to be wise enough to take these opportunities using them to benefit Idaho and face the new challenges that will come.

Why should voters elect you?

I will represent conservative values. I am pro – life, and I am a strong supporter of the second amendment. I have had the blessing of raising four wonderful children in the best state in America while doing what I love. I am a strong advocate for education and want to better prepare our children and grandchildren. Having started several small businesses, I understand the burdens large government puts on small businesses, and I will uphold your individual freedoms. I am Dan Garner and am asking for your vote in the primary elections on May 17th.

Name: R. Scott Workman

Hometown: Preston

Age: 66

Professional or Personal Background

I am a third generation Idaho dairy farmer. I have lived here all my life except for church service and school at Ricks College and University of Idaho. I have 3 sons, one who works with me on the farm. I also have a brother, Todd, I work with. A few years ago I was elected to be Franklin County Commissioner. I held that position for 8 years. I had the opportunity to be involved in many boards, effecting the county, and some the state. I was able to learn a lot about the proper role of government.

Why are you running for office?

I feel that I have a lot to offer. I have a good knowledge of city, county, and state government. The experience of being a commissioner gave me experience on how government should work. I want to take that to Boise to work to make the state better. There are issues that are ahead of us that needs a commonsense person to make prudent and wise decisions. My values have made me the person I am, and what I believe and stand for I would work to make the district and state better. My approach to any decision has been to research it, and if it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. We have to make decisions on the information we are given at the time, but it also has to pass the smell test. With that approach I feel I can make the right decisions, working for all.

In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?

The biggest issue facing us today is tax issues, schools, and stopping what may creep in, if we let it. Everyone is facing high costs of just living, and it will not get better soon. By reducing taxes in any form, whether its grocery, property tax, fuel tax, it will only but help. But that may be only a short-term fix. We need to look at all avenues in making the right decisions. I want to make and keep Idaho the best state in the nation. I have grandkids coming up in the school system, and without proper schooling, we can be left behind. Proper funding should be put in place to make sure our schools are at the top of the nation. Also, as I have been involved in the Republican party, and seeing what is creeping in, we need to stand up for our rights.

Why should voters elect you?

I have a wealth of knowledge. I have been involved in agriculture all my life, and have seen the importance of keeping our lives, that we love, protected. I firmly believe in protecting our God given right to own property, to have a free society, to do do what we want as individuals, without infringing on others' rights. I've seen the importance of following the constitution, state and national. God made this country to flourish, and I want everyone to achieve their goals. By working to keep us free, lowing taxes where possible, providing great education, using a common sense in government, I feel I can do that. I've always felt that people are basically good, and honor, courage, mean everything. That good always triumphs over evil, and that we must believe in making our state and county great. I feel that I can do that. Thank You!

