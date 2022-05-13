ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots at United will vote on contract after tentative deal

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a tentative agreement on a new contract. Neither side released...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
New Mexico governor seeks more US aid for wildfire response

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is asking for additional federal assistance to respond to wildfires burning across the state’s north, including one that is the second-largest in the state’s history and that officials estimate has destroyed hundreds of homes. The governor said Friday in a letter to President Joe Biden that New Mexico needs more help than is being provided under a recent disaster declaration. Officials said Saturday that weather conditions still included unhelpful high temperatures and low humidity but that less smoke allowed firefighting aircraft to take to the skies for a second straight day. Elsewhere, a fire burning southwest of Colorado Springs grew to 1.5 square miles overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.
U.S. POLITICS
KVIA

Global shares trading mixed as markets eye US interest rates

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed, as investors eye surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S. and elsewhere. Benchmarks are higher in France and Germany in early trading. In Asia, stocks finished higher in Japan and Australia, but lower in South Korea. Shares rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Some analysts worry that if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly or by too much, it could set off a recession. A slowdown in the U.S. would hurt the Asian region. The Fed has said it will continue to raise rates.
STOCKS
KVIA

Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Upcoming data shows traffic deaths soaring in the U.S. The Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department’s new Safe Streets & Roads for All program. The goal is to spur cities to adopt detailed plans to reduce traffic deaths by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit. Fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists are rising faster than those within vehicles. Roadway safety advocacy group BikeWalkKC in Kansas City, Missouri, wants communities to foster walkable neighborhoods.
TRAFFIC
KVIA

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers amid the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The additional deaths reported Sunday took the country’s fever-related fatalities to 42. After maintaining a widely disputed claim that it’s been coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced Thursday its first COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. It has since said a fever has spread across the country “explosively” since late April but hasn’t disclosed exactly how many COVID-19 cases were found. The official Korean Central News Agency reported another 296,180 people with flu symptoms had been tallied, taking the reported total to 820,620.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK says it will end overseas aid spending in China

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday his department would end all overseas aid spending in China. "We'll work with China to tackle global challenges, but we can make a bigger difference spending UK aid where it is more needed," Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that last year UK aid to China was around 13 million pounds ($16.2 million).
U.K.
Wisconsin Examiner

Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools

The atrocities committed at boarding schools designed and run by the federal government to eradicate Indigenous people were outlined by the U.S. Interior Department for the first time in a report published last week. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held back tears as she described the scope of the investigation that identifies 408 federal Indian boarding schools […] The post Interior Department report details the brutality of federal Indian boarding schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
EDUCATION

