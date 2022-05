FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since 1918, ten conservation officers have fallen in the line of duty, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Every year, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recognizes the families of its fallen officers and remembers them with stories. The recognition this year fell during National Police Week, where across the country law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are honored.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO