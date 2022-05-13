ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform, AL

Concerns for Reform City Park brought to council

By Editorial
pcherald.com
 3 days ago

REFORM-On February 1, 2022, the Reform City Council...

pcherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcherald.com

Carrollton Celebrates City Clerk Beth Goodson’s Retirement

CARROLLTON-The Carrollton City Council meeting was held Thursday, February 3, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Mickey Walker. Following the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, Walker introduced City Clerk Jessica Perrigin. The minutes were approved, and on a motion by Councilman Phillip Charles and a second by...
CARROLLTON, AL
CBS 42

Meet the Democratic candidates for Jefferson County Sheriff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 News is “Your Local Election Headquarters” and with less than two weeks to go before the Alabama Primary, we are helping you learn more about who’s running for sheriff in Jefferson County. While there is no opposition in the Republican race, CBS 42 had the chance to speak with […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Reform, AL
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The Reform City Council
AL.com

New Birmingham charter school approved by state commission

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A third charter school will soon open in Birmingham, with a focus on Black history and academic rigor. Freedom Preparatory Academy, a charter network out of Memphis, was approved by the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man found slain in vehicle in Brighton now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
BRIGHTON, AL
Nick 97.5

Eutaw, Alabama’s Most Expensive Estate is Packed with Historic Charm

You can look around Eutaw, Alabama’s most expensive home for sale which is packed with tons of historic charm. It’s listed by Vikki Grodner of Keller Williams Tuscaloosa. Greene County, Alabama is a hop, skip, and jump from Tuscaloosa. This historic home is just 30 minutes away from Title Town. In every step in Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history.
EUTAW, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvtm13.com

Large fuel spill at Childersburg gas station shuts down Highway 280

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department cleared the scene Sunday afternoon, hours after evacuating a business and closing part of Highway 280. Talladega 911 received a call at 10 a.m. of "gasoline coming from the ground." Crews arrived to find at least 350 gallons of gasoline...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in single car wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road Sunday night. Deputies were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had run off the road and hit a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal wreck shuts down Five Mile Road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a major accident on Five Mile Rd at Eastview Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved. One person, identified as a 32-year-old woman, was killed and another person, an unidentified man, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to Birmingham Police.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
selmasun.com

Man convicted in 2007 murder of Selma High student surrenders after escape

A man who was convicted in the murder of a Selma High School student in 2007 escaped from a minimum-security corrections center in Mobile County before surrendering to authorities. According to the Associated Press, Jeffery Strugg, 31, apparently escaped from a community-based facility in Prichard on Sunday. He later surrendered...
SELMA, AL
wcbi.com

Shots fired, one man injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Columbus. Gunfire rang out on the corner of Brook and Read Drive around 1:45 p.m. A homeowners car was hit by a bullet. Chief Fred Shelton said the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers are...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley. Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
kicks96news.com

Leaving the Scene and Multiple DUI Arrests in Neshoba

SHANNA RENFRO, 26, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000. DAVID EDWARDS RUSSELL, of Pecos, NM, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0. APRIL SHANNON, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. RICHARD SIMMONS, 35, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $100,000. DERRICK LAMONT SPENCER, 43, of Elizabethtown, KY,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy