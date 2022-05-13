Concerns for Reform City Park brought to council

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon to again air his complaints about the city council’s power to appoint certain department heads. Perkins called a news conference for 3:30 p.m. today (Monday, May 16) “to give Capt. Walter Dailey and Capt. Franklin Edwards...
CARROLLTON-The Carrollton City Council meeting was held Thursday, February 3, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Mickey Walker. Following the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, Walker introduced City Clerk Jessica Perrigin. The minutes were approved, and on a motion by Councilman Phillip Charles and a second by...
A member of the board of directors of the DCH Health System said it is operating in secrecy and shutting him out for refusing to do the same Monday afternoon. The board is made up of nine members, five of who are appointed by local governments -- two from the city of Tuscaloosa, two by the Tuscaloosa County Commission and one by the Northport City Council.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 News is “Your Local Election Headquarters” and with less than two weeks to go before the Alabama Primary, we are helping you learn more about who’s running for sheriff in Jefferson County. While there is no opposition in the Republican race, CBS 42 had the chance to speak with […]
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Marva Douglas. I was 12 years old in 1951. But that really didn’t matter because even if I’d been an adult, I could not have voted. Voting rights for...
When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
A maker of copper wire used in...
The brother of a slain Sheffield police officer says there was another side to former Lauderdale County jail supervisor Vicky White other than what was portrayed on the news while she was on the run with capital murder suspect Casey White. “Those of you that did not have the pleasure...
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A third charter school will soon open in Birmingham, with a focus on Black history and academic rigor. Freedom Preparatory Academy, a charter network out of Memphis, was approved by the Alabama...
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
You can look around Eutaw, Alabama’s most expensive home for sale which is packed with tons of historic charm. It’s listed by Vikki Grodner of Keller Williams Tuscaloosa. Greene County, Alabama is a hop, skip, and jump from Tuscaloosa. This historic home is just 30 minutes away from Title Town. In every step in Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently made over 30 arrests in an effort to reduce violent crime and illegal firearm possession in Tuscaloosa, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Alabama. A federal grand jury indicted several individuals in April...
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department cleared the scene Sunday afternoon, hours after evacuating a business and closing part of Highway 280. Talladega 911 received a call at 10 a.m. of "gasoline coming from the ground." Crews arrived to find at least 350 gallons of gasoline...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road Sunday night. Deputies were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had run off the road and hit a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a major accident on Five Mile Rd at Eastview Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved. One person, identified as a 32-year-old woman, was killed and another person, an unidentified man, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to Birmingham Police.
A man who was convicted in the murder of a Selma High School student in 2007 escaped from a minimum-security corrections center in Mobile County before surrendering to authorities. According to the Associated Press, Jeffery Strugg, 31, apparently escaped from a community-based facility in Prichard on Sunday. He later surrendered...
COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Columbus. Gunfire rang out on the corner of Brook and Read Drive around 1:45 p.m. A homeowners car was hit by a bullet. Chief Fred Shelton said the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers are...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley. Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.
SHANNA RENFRO, 26, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000. DAVID EDWARDS RUSSELL, of Pecos, NM, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0. APRIL SHANNON, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. RICHARD SIMMONS, 35, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $100,000. DERRICK LAMONT SPENCER, 43, of Elizabethtown, KY,...
