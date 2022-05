Laguna Beach congregations are praying for the victims of a shooting at a Laguna Woods Church that killed a doctor and injured five other parishioners. Dr. John Cheng, 52, of Aliso Viejo-based South Coast Medical Group was identified as the deceased on Monday. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes called Cheng a hero for attempting to subdue the shooter. Five other members of the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were also injured and several were in critical condition.

