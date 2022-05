BOX ELDER, S.D– For the first time ever, the B-1 Bomber association met at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The group was first started in 2010, during the anniversary of the aircraft’s original delivery. With 2022 being a big year for the anniversary of major events such as the Doolittle Raid, members saw the perfect opportunity to meet in South Dakota.

