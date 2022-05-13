Marvin Rozenboom

Randal Craig Rehkopf, 62, of Richland, IA passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA with Pastor David Bracht-Wagner officiating. A time to visit with family will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until the time of service. Burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, IA immediately following the service. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Randal’s honor may be directed to the Randal Rehkopf Cancer Research Fund at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and may be mailed to 2808 Sunnyside Ave, Burlington, IA 52601. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO