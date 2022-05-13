Marvin Rozenboom

Marvin Eugene Rozenboom, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born June 4, 1936, at the home of his parents, Joe and Gertrude (nee Van Maanen) Rozenboom. Marvin attended Oskaloosa...
Randal Craig Rehkopf, 62, of Richland, IA passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA with Pastor David Bracht-Wagner officiating. A time to visit with family will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until the time of service. Burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield, IA immediately following the service. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Randal’s honor may be directed to the Randal Rehkopf Cancer Research Fund at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and may be mailed to 2808 Sunnyside Ave, Burlington, IA 52601. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Smith, 94, of rural Oskaloosa, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born December 20, 1927, in Bloomfield, Iowa the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Feagins) Greeno. She attended What Cheer High School, graduating with the Class of 1944. On December 24, 1945, she was united in marriage to Elmer Smith at the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa.
The City of Ottumwa has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the IEDA for an apartment project on Main Street. According to a press release, Ottumwa has been awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for the planned upper-story apartments at 307 East Main Street. The funds are from a special round of CDBG money intended for projects in communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Eldon man is facing several charges related to an alleged burglary on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, on Saturday, May 14, at around 3:38 p.m., the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a reported burglary at a residence on Taft Circle in Ottumwa. It was reported that a male suspect had forced entry into a back door to the residence and threatened the victim with a handgun.
A manhunt in rural Appanoose County is in progress after authorities say a deputy is in the hospital following an attack by a suspect. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, David Boley, 37, hit Deputy Gary Buckalew in the head at the 17000 block of Highway J18. The incident occurred around 12:20 PM on Saturday.
