Video shows police stopping Louis Coleman, accused in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping death

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time on Friday, authorities showed what happened when police stopped Louis Coleman , who is accused in the 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia.

Video from Delaware State Police shows troopers stopping Coleman’s car. They later found the body of the 23-year-old Correia in the trunk.

The young mother disappeared five days earlier after a night out celebrating her birthday.

Prosecutors showed the video in court during Coleman’s trial. They have previously said that security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment in Providence the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.

Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death.