Video shows police stopping Louis Coleman, accused in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping death

 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time on Friday, authorities showed what happened when police stopped Louis Coleman , who is accused in the 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia.

Video from Delaware State Police shows troopers stopping Coleman’s car. They later found the body of the 23-year-old Correia in the trunk.

The young mother disappeared five days earlier after a night out celebrating her birthday.

Prosecutors showed the video in court during Coleman’s trial. They have previously said that security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment in Providence the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.

Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

GoLocalProv

Man Shot in Providence — Police Investigating

Providence police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city on Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 PM Saturday night, police said they were flagged down in the Columbia Park neighborhood -- by Michigan Avenue and Vermont Avenue -- for a report of a man suffering a gun shot wound.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Man shot, killed by Boston police after stabbing officer

BOSTON (CBS) — A deadly police-involved shooting took place in Boston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Glendale Street in Dorchester. Police said officers responded to a report of a man screaming, and when they arrived that man stabbed an officer in the upper torso. Another officer shot and killed that man, police said. The man has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Ortiz of Revere. Two officers are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At the scene, investigators gathered witness interviews and collected evidence. “This is a very active investigation, the scene is still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed. This is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Six newborn puppies abandoned in Holliston; Police seek public’s help

HOLLISTON (CBS) — Police are investigating after six newborn puppies were abandoned in Holliston Friday night. The puppies, estimated to be less than a week old, were left in a box between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the side of Cedar Street, police said. Animal control is currently caring for the puppies, which are not available for adoption at this time. The puppies found abandoned in Holliston (Photo credit: Holliston police) “Any tips to assist in locating the person(s) responsible for abandoning these puppies will be greatly appreciated,” police said. Anyone with information should contact police at 508-429-1212, or email maguire@hollistonpolice.com or lawenforcement@mspca.org.
HOLLISTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘Several arrests’ made on Hampton Beach for disorderly conduct, alcohol offenses

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — Hampton, New Hampshire Police say they needed to make “several arrests” on the beach Friday. Multiple large groups formed on the beach and fights were breaking out, police said. When officers told people to disperse, the behavior continued and started to disrupt traffic on Ocean Boulevard. The arrests were for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses. “We want people to enjoy the beach,” police wrote on Facebook. “Those wishing to cause violence and disruptions will be prosecuted.” No injuries were reported.
HAMPTON, NH
