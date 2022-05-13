Don’t take a vacation from fitness

I finally told my suitcases that there would be no vacation this year.

Now I’m dealing with this emotional baggage.

When you start looking like the person in your driver’s license, you know it’s time for a vacation.

The past two years has taken a toll on vacationing for the most part. First, you were not allowed to go anywhere at all. Then you could go some places but not others, followed by you can travel but you need shots, papers and a permission slip from your mom. OK, that last one was an exaggeration but you get the point. Travel was more trouble than it was worth. Enter the spring and summer of 2022, however, and people are finally getting back to the travel adventures they love!

As this summer approaches, millions of folks will be taking to the air, land and sea to travel and take a break from the day-to-day. While traveling of any sort is tough on the body and on the mind, it can also wreak havoc on your fitness routine. Instead of letting the travel itinerary get you off track, learn to make exercise part of your travel experience.

Here are some great ways to ensure you get your fill of vacation fitness:

— Find a Gym: Most lodging facilities now have state-of-the-art fitness centers. Before you book your hotel motel or cruise line, inquire about their exercise facilities.

— Take a Water Break: If your place of stay does not have an exercise room, it most likely will have an indoor or outdoor pool or even a beach. Take time out to swim laps or do your own water aerobics.

— Get Personal: Some hotels offer personal training services and some even offer rooms equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike or elliptical. Call ahead to find out the prices.

— Travel Equipment: Don’t forget to pack some fitness equipment with you. Most retail stores offer ”fitness in a bag” that includes a jump rope, exercise bands and an instructional DVD.

— Walk it Out. Whether you are in a hotel, resort or on a cruise boat, take advantage of all opportunities to walk. Skip the elevators for the stairs and plan walking tours of the places you are visiting.

— Run Away: If running is more your style, find a place to run. Check with the lodging staff to make sure you stay in safe areas.

Keeping an exercise routine while you are away on a trip or vacation does not have to be hard. With a little planning before and during your time away from home, you can keep your exercise routine on track. The key is to keep moving. So this year, take that trip and savor the opportunity to move freely through this big beautiful world—just don’t forget your fitness!