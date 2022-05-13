ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Don’t take a vacation from fitness

By Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvkTD_0fdmWE1L00

I finally told my suitcases that there would be no vacation this year.

Now I’m dealing with this emotional baggage.

When you start looking like the person in your driver’s license, you know it’s time for a vacation.

The past two years has taken a toll on vacationing for the most part. First, you were not allowed to go anywhere at all. Then you could go some places but not others, followed by you can travel but you need shots, papers and a permission slip from your mom. OK, that last one was an exaggeration but you get the point. Travel was more trouble than it was worth. Enter the spring and summer of 2022, however, and people are finally getting back to the travel adventures they love!

As this summer approaches, millions of folks will be taking to the air, land and sea to travel and take a break from the day-to-day. While traveling of any sort is tough on the body and on the mind, it can also wreak havoc on your fitness routine. Instead of letting the travel itinerary get you off track, learn to make exercise part of your travel experience.

Here are some great ways to ensure you get your fill of vacation fitness:

— Find a Gym: Most lodging facilities now have state-of-the-art fitness centers. Before you book your hotel motel or cruise line, inquire about their exercise facilities.

— Take a Water Break: If your place of stay does not have an exercise room, it most likely will have an indoor or outdoor pool or even a beach. Take time out to swim laps or do your own water aerobics.

— Get Personal: Some hotels offer personal training services and some even offer rooms equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike or elliptical. Call ahead to find out the prices.

— Travel Equipment: Don’t forget to pack some fitness equipment with you. Most retail stores offer ”fitness in a bag” that includes a jump rope, exercise bands and an instructional DVD.

— Walk it Out. Whether you are in a hotel, resort or on a cruise boat, take advantage of all opportunities to walk. Skip the elevators for the stairs and plan walking tours of the places you are visiting.

— Run Away: If running is more your style, find a place to run. Check with the lodging staff to make sure you stay in safe areas.

Keeping an exercise routine while you are away on a trip or vacation does not have to be hard. With a little planning before and during your time away from home, you can keep your exercise routine on track. The key is to keep moving. So this year, take that trip and savor the opportunity to move freely through this big beautiful world—just don’t forget your fitness!

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Book Your Next Vacation Based on a Feeling Instead of a Destination

It’s our third day in Costa Rica, and I’m in the middle of the jungle about to make a rash decision. Roland, our guide, hands me a helmet, a rubber inner tube, and what looks like a leather diaper, something Princess Leia would wear during her stint with Jabba The Hutt. For protection, he assures me. The waterslide our group is about to embark upon — the longest waterslide in Costa Rica, no less — is made of painted concrete. The leather contraption makes sure those of us in bikinis don’t scrape ourselves on this rather ancient ride.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Travel Itinerary#Hotels
My Journal Courier

Save on family travel without stressing

Traveling with kids is expensive - and hard. You need to budget for extra airfare, a bigger rental car and additional lodging, plus account for naps, snacks, tantrums and blowouts when packing and planning your itinerary. Some money-saving travel tips suggest booking last-minute, piling into cramped accommodations or jumping through some other hoop, but those can add more stress than savings. Instead, save money and reduce stress by focusing on packing light, picking free activities your kids will enjoy and putting travel points to work. Traveling like a local and limiting meals out can also net big savings when you're on the go.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
cntraveler.com

The Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

Solo cruising has never been this good. Not only are more cruise lines adding solo cabins, but the single-traveler cabins aboard ships are also getting more spacious and luxurious. And just because a cruise line doesn’t offer a solo cabin doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to pay more to cruise...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Travel
Travel + Leisure

Here's Why a River Cruise Is the Perfect Way to Ease Back Into European Travel

Standing on my private balcony as the AmaSiena navigated the mist-cloaked Rhine River, I had a postcard view of the pastoral German countryside. Terraces of dew-drenched greenery rose to meet a stone-gray sky. Punctuating this tableau was a procession of castles, the sort of soaring medieval fortresses I'd previously only seen on jigsaw-puzzle boxes. One, crowned with a series of ink-black towers, looked straight out of a fairy tale. This was like no other cruise I'd ever been on — and I've been on my fair share, 30 at last count, almost all of them in the Caribbean.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

After a Massive Renovation, the First-Ever Hotel on the Island of Capri Will Relaunch in July

Click here to read the full article. Last year, Robb Report exclusively revealed that Capri’s famed Hotel La Palma had been acquired by Oetker Collection. Fast forward a year or so, and the German hotel group has now announced that it will officially open doors to the reimagined resort—its first Italian property—on July 1. Considered as the glamorous island’s first-ever hotel, Hotel La Palma was originally built in 1822, and operated throughout the Amalfi Coast’s la dolce vita heyday. Since being acquired, the hotel has been transformed by Oetker and its property owners, the Reuben Brothers. The now 50-room getaway is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WZOZ 103.1

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Road trips are a classic American tradition. The Great American Road Trip isn’t quite as old as the car itself, mostly because the roads that existed when the first automobiles were taking to the streets in the early 1900s. If today’s drivers think winter potholes are bad, the streets when the automobile was first being developed were meant for horse and buggy. People still traveled and the first successful cross-country road trip took place in 1903. It wasn’t until cars became more accessible and paid vacation time was given to workers in the post-World War II boom that Americans really started turning their wanderlust into a trip from sea to shining sea.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is located in Central America, with shores on both the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. In addition to nearly 800 miles of coastline combined, the landscape includes jungles, rainforests, volcanoes, and mountains. Natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and a variety of outdoor activities attract travelers from around the world.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

This Vacation Rental Company Wants To Give You Free Trips for Life

Going on a vacation is a crucial way to reset and explore the world, and one vacation rental company wants a lucky traveler to do it for the rest of their lives — for free. Rental and management company Evolve will give one winner the chance to go on a free vacation each year worth up to $5,000 each for up to 50 years, the company told Travel + Leisure. The "Vacation You For Life" sweepstakes, which is open through Nov. 30, will give the lucky traveler access to any Evolve vacation rental, which are spread across North America.
TRAVEL
The Robesonian

Pet of the week

Juliet is an 8-month-old adult female domestic longhair mix looking for her furever family. She is described as a silver tabby cat who is frie
PETS
Travel + Leisure

This Popular Travel Pillow Set Is Nearly 40% Off Right Now

Flying can be uncomfortable for even the most seasoned travelers. Luckily, there are a few items you can pack that will make even the longest flights much more manageable, and Amazon shoppers say this CSJT Travel Pillow Set is one of them. The popular three-piece kit comes with a comfortable memory foam travel pillow, earplugs, and a molded eye mask — basically everything you need to catch some much-needed Z's in the air. Even better, it's nearly 40 percent off right now, so there's no better time to shop.
TRAVEL
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy