Har. Picasso: On The Rise Artist Inspiring Others With His Content

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — May is Mental Health Awareness month and the Philadelphia School District is honoring one of its students for his creative way of celebrating mental health. Edrick Espinal-Pena is a third grader at Anne Frank Elementary School in Bustleton. He created a poster showing two children playing, along with the message “You are not alone.” He submitted it to the school district’s poster contest for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Out of hundreds of submissions, Edrick’s poster was chosen as the winner for sending a positive message about mental health through art.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO