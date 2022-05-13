ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Breaking News: Mask mandate to be lifted soon

fullcoll.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the spring semester comes to a close, the North Orange County Community College District is planning to lift the indoor mask mandate for Fullerton College on June 1. This is due to vaccination rates increasing and COVID-19 numbers decreasing. The mask mandate took effect on...

hornet.fullcoll.edu

Comments / 15

Justice for you
2d ago

If you love record high inflation, record high illegal immigration, record high gas prices, record high homelessness, record high illegal drug issues, record high crime, food shortages, water shortages, rolling blackouts, by all means, vote Democrat.

Reply
5
Pamela Hall
2d ago

I have worn a mask since March 2020 when I go out to indoor public venues, i.e., grocery shopping, Target, post office, etc. I wear one if I am going to a restaurant & eat inside, which is seldom. I have not had Covid-19. Masks do work, maybe not 100%, but better than no mask at all.

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fullerton, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Health
Fullerton, CA
Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Orange County, CA
Education
County
Orange County, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
albuquerquenews.net

Coastal fire sets 20 homes ablaze in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, California: Some 20 homes were destroyed in Southern California this week by a wildfire running down the coast. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the destroyed homes were located in Laguna Niguel. The fire now covers an area of some 200 acres, adding that 60 fire departments are battling the flames.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddleback College#Fullerton College#Riverside City College#The Oc Health Care Agency#Hornets
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Orange County Doctor Assistant Gets Four Years for Selling Prescriptions

A former physician assistant at a Fountain Valley medical clinic was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison for selling prescriptions for the opioid painkiller oxycodone without a medical purpose, knowing the drugs would be sold on the street. Raif Wadie Iskander, 56, formerly of Ladera Ranch, but who...
NBC Los Angeles

Laguna Woods Church Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hurt

A group of churchgoers in Orange County stopped a mass shooter after he opened fire on a luncheon, hog-tying him with an extension cord until authorities could arrive at the Laguna Woods church. One person was dead while at least five people were hurt, four critically and one with minor...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations trend down

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations trended down, getting below 100 patients again, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. OC's patient loads have been bucking up and down so far this month, reaching as high...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday. Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according The post Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead appeared first on KION546.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

California Coastal Commission Rejects $1.4 Billion Desalination Project

"More than 200 people had lined up to comment on the project, and public comments lasted about six hours," reported Rachel Becker for CalMatters, a nonprofit news organization, on the public hearing held on May 12 by the California Coastal Commission, a state agency within the California Natural Resources Agency focused on protecting and preserving the state's 1,100-mile coastline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

How to help Laguna Woods church shooting victims

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - There is an outpouring of support for a Taiwanese church community in Orange County after a gunman opened fire during a lunch reception Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff's official called an act of "exceptional heroism and bravery."
LAGUNA WOODS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy