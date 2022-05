Overcoming a traumatic life event can sometimes change people for the worse. But Victoria (Tori) Lozano used hardship as a tool to refocus her future. The former UTRGV Student Government Association (SGA) president and resident assistant (RA) at UTRGV U Central was in a devastating car accident in 2018, during her second semester as a freshman, that almost ended her life. Instead of giving up, she used the event as a wake-up call to start living her life to the fullest.

