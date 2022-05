PENNSAUKEN, NJ - The Brown women's crew team tied Princeton and Yale for the team-high in points at the 2022 Ivy League Rowing Championships at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ on Sunday. Brown, Princeton and Yale all tallied 74 points from their respective finishes in the Varsity Eight, 2nd Varsity Eight, 3rd Varsity Eight, Varsity Four A, Varsity Four B and Varsity Four C. Penn, Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell rounded out the total team point standings on the day.

