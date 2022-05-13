ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Robesonian

Big challenge with easy solultion

By Mac Malloy Contributing columnist
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JA2P_0fdlwGe400

As the pesticide coordinator for Robeson County, I frequently receive questions about how to dispose of unwanted pesticide products.

You know, the old half-filled containers that have worked their way to the back of the storage shelf that might be decades old, or the old barn full of pesticides left behind when grandpa died. As you look around your storage areas, you may discover you too have some old or unwanted pesticide lying around. These scenarios can be a big challenge. So, what is the best way to dispose of these unwanted products?

Although there are times when old pesticides can still be effective to use, that is not always an option, for a multitude of reasons. Pesticide materials settle out in their containers over time. If products have not been properly stored, such as exposure to extreme heat or freezing events, it can reduce the activity of the product. A great option for proper disposal will be to bring those materials to a free pesticide disposal day held on Thursday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, for any farmer, homeowner, or landscape professional needing to properly dispose of any unwanted pesticides.

The pesticide disposal day is a working partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, to keep pesticides from being illegally dumped into the environment. A certified contractor will be onsite to collect and properly dispose of pesticide (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides) products in original containers up to 55 gallons from residents of Robeson and surrounding counties.

Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this free amnesty collection event, including banned and outdated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels contact N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, for instructions prior to the event. Please save any portion of the label to help identify the material so you can be assisted with the disposal. Mini-bulks, gas cylinders, and non-pesticide household hazardous waste (HHW) material such as paints, oils, gas, explosives, or drugs will not be accepted on the collection day. Be sure to register if you wish to participate in the disposal day by calling Extension at 910-671-3276.

Although we are weeks out from the April 22 Earth Day recognition, our efforts to protect our environment should continue throughout the year. What are you going to do to demonstrate your commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment? Taking advantage of proper pesticide disposal is a great start.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Buc-ee's is officially open in Florence

Boards are up after shots were fired outside a Greenville County restaurant. here's what we know so far. The Blood Connection is connection with law enforcement for a blood drive. Celebrating National Barbecue Day with Bobby's BBQ. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It's National Barbecue Day and FOX Carolina is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Herbicides#Paints#Earth Day#Robeson County Center
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
WITN

Gov. Cooper announces ‘Internet for All’ initiative

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A plan to make internet access more reliable and affordable for residents is coming to North Carolina. White House officials joined Gov. Roy Cooper in Durham Friday afternoon to announce the Internet for All initiative. The plan not only targets bringing more internet to rural and inner-city areas across the state, but it will also teach people how to navigate an increasingly online world.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Annual Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers closed off Mineola Avenue and Waterfront Avenue to kick off the annual Blue Crab Festival in Little River. Held along the historic Little River waterfront, the event is one of the largest festivals held along the Grand Strand each year. The festival features over 250 vendors from local businesses as well as those from other states.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
richmondobserver

35 RichmondCC nursing graduates ready to enter the workforce

HAMLET — Richmond Community College held its 45th annual Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 11 with 35 nursing students being recognized for completing the program. Dr. Dale McInnis, president of the College, addressed the students to open the ceremony. “Who knew when you started on this journey...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina doctors warn parents about using homemade formula

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Parents are stressed about the ongoing baby formula shortage. Some stores are having a hard time keeping certain baby formula in stock and mothers are getting desperate trying to find ways to feed their children. Pediatric Medical Director Lucretia Carter with Tidelands Health said she is concerned with the advice she […]
HEALTH
WBTW News13

Fire damages Hartsville business

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Sunday morning heavily damaged a business in Hartsville, the city’s fire chief said. No one was hurt in the fire at 326. S. 5th St., Fire Chief Jeff Burr said. Hartsville firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. and stayed on the scene for about six […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy