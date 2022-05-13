Chris Cain returns to Jefferson

“Chris Cain? Now that boy can PLAY the guitar!” –B.B. King. “Chris Cain is a hot-shot guitarist and a singer with the maturity of blues masters like Bobby Bland and B.B. King.” –The Washington Post. “Hands down my favorite blues player on the scene today....
Our 8th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge, 101.5 KNUE, and Radio Texas, LIVE! was another sold out success on the brick streets of Tyler, TX. Top to bottom one of our finest lineups, and despite being the hottest, temperature-wise, Red Dirt to date, everyone managed to have a fun time.
REDWATER, Texas — Lynsey Gold has been named as the new director of bands for Redwater ISD. Gold was the 2021 UIL 1A State Champion with Menard ISD. Gold is currently in her eighth year of teaching instrumental music. From 2015-2017, Gold led the middle school band program in Crockett County CCSD. Her bands have consistently earned superior ratings at UIL Marching, Concert and Sight-Reading contests.
I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.
East Texas is full of great tasting restaurants and a wide variety of shopping with both options a mix of mom and pop shops and national retail chains. The one thing that's really lacking in East Texas is entertainment. Some places have popped up to give us that option like Grand Slam in Tyler, which is always packed on any given Friday or Saturday night. More of that is needed everywhere. A recent proposal during a Longview city council meeting could provide some of that much needed entertainment.
TYLER, Texas — Fritz Hager III's journey on "American Idol" has come to an end, as he was eliminated during Sunday night's live episode. Hager and Nicolina Bozzo were both eliminated tonight as Noah Thompson, Huntergirl and Leah Marlene advanced to the finale as one of the final 3 contestants.
I am not perfect, nor will I ever be. To him/her, it doesn't matter. I may be sad, I may be angry, I may be troubled. He/she is always there to lift my spirits. Sometimes, I struggle with the words I want to say, but with him/her, the comforting quiet is the best conversation I've ever had.
There are so many hidden gems in Shreveport-Bossier and there is always a fun place to discover. One Restaurant Caught Attention All Over Social Media For Their Delicious Soul Food. We Got the Recipe had so many raves on social media, there was one dish that always caught my eye,...
We Have a Serious Problem in Shreveport-Bossier on Sundays. I will always wake up with one thing on my mind on Sundays. For the most part, Sundays are my only day off so I treasure them and I use them to go out and try new dishes all over town. The only problem is that I have run out of brunch options.
Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop. “Artists like Kenny Chesney have been driving past this location for years,” Powers said. “This will just be another stop on the tour.”
TYLER, Texas — A power outage near Downtown Tyler is affecting residents and traffic lights. According to the Tyler Police Department, about 4,500 residents are without power near the affected area. The traffic lights are out at many intersections from Broadway and Elm -- to Broadway and Front --...
While we were all in somewhat of a shock when the former Sue's Country Kitchen announced they would be closing their doors forever, there was a little relief in sight as Fuzzy's Taco Shop announced they had purchased the thirty six hundred square foot location and would soon be opening up at 4600 East Texas in Bossier City.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at a tree that fell during an overnight storm that is blocking a neighborhood street. According to the property owners, they heard the storm blow through about midnight but didn’t know a tree had fallen until this morning.
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
Though the occasion might have caught you by surprise, especially since it's a Monday, today is National Barbecue Day! It's celebrated every year on May 16. While our area might be better known for boiled crawfish, fried catfish and Mexican food, we can certainly hold our own in the world of barbecue.
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County deputies are asking drivers to find an alternate route Thursday evening when I-20 closes. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, TxDOT will be closing both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-20 at US59 from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m. The closure is so construction crews can set the US59 bridge beams in place.
Friday was a sad day on my drive home. I noticed the wrecking ball has started work at the Tacomania restaurant on Kings Highway. We learned earlier this year the restaurant would be closing. But to see the smashed building makes it so real. The owners of Tacomania decided to...
How would you like to meet the next possible Governor of the state of Arkansas? You can tonight in Texarkana. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be at Crossties tonight for a meet and greet event from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. It's Sarah's Freedom Tour as she campaigns to be the next Governor of Arkansas.
TYLER, Texas — Crews are working to make repairs after storms that passed through East Texas late Sunday night led to several downed trees in Tyler and power outages. According to the Tyler Police Department, officers were responding to multiple calls related to the weather as of 2 a.m. Monday and the city of Tyler street department was notified about downed trees in roadways.
Crawfish prices continue to fall in Shreveport Bossier. We are headed into prime crawfish season and you will be able to find great deals at several local spots. Shane's is now selling boiled crawfish for $2.99 a pound, the first in the area to drop the price below $3. They are also selling live crawfish for $1.99 a pound, the lowest in the area.
SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge Street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man said he noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen...
