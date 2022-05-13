City of Framingham To Hold 4th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Ceremony on June 4

ASHLAND – Maureen A. (Dunn) Grenga, 81, of Ashland, formerly of Framingham and Naples, passed away on May 13, 2022 peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of her late husband John S. Grenga, Mother to Lauren M. Covell of Naples, FL, and Michael S. Covell (Nancy), and grandmother to Alexander, Chloe and Blake of Ashland, Stephen F. Covell of North Reading, and Paul J. Covell of Tampa, FL, her stepchildren, Jennifer G. Grenga of Madison, TN, Jeff C. Grenga of Nashville, TN. and Julie S. Grenga of Madison, TN, and lastly her precious cat Fergie.
