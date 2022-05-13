ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

City of Framingham To Hold 4th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Ceremony on June 4

By editor
 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – For the fourth consecutive year, the City of Framingham will observe LGBTQ+ Pride Month during a 2-hour event on Saturday, June 4, on the City Hall...

PHOTOS: Brazilian-American Center Hosts Kids Run

FRAMINGHAM – The Brazilian-American Center (BRACE) in Framingham held a kids run on Saturday between the Center and St. Tarcisius Church on Route 135. Scores of children as young as age 4 and 5 participated in the activities. Every child received a participation medal. Father Marcio Toniazzo provided some...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Hundreds of Malden high schoolers walk out in solidarity with teachers

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class in Malden Monday in solidarity with their teachers. SKY7 HD flew over the Salem Street high school where the students showed their support for more than 100 teachers and staff were told their employment was not being renewed. The...
MALDEN, MA
Haitian Unity Parade returns to Mattapan

On a hot and humid Sunday afternoon, thousands came out to enjoy the annual Haitian Unity Parade celebrating the Caribbean nation’s 219th Flag Day with music, food and an opportunity for the community to access health services amidst the ongoing pandemic. The parade, which spanned a nearly mile-and-a-half route...
BOSTON, MA
Framingham, MA
Maureen (Dunn) Grenga, 81

ASHLAND – Maureen A. (Dunn) Grenga, 81, of Ashland, formerly of Framingham and Naples, passed away on May 13, 2022 peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of her late husband John S. Grenga, Mother to Lauren M. Covell of Naples, FL, and Michael S. Covell (Nancy), and grandmother to Alexander, Chloe and Blake of Ashland, Stephen F. Covell of North Reading, and Paul J. Covell of Tampa, FL, her stepchildren, Jennifer G. Grenga of Madison, TN, Jeff C. Grenga of Nashville, TN. and Julie S. Grenga of Madison, TN, and lastly her precious cat Fergie.
ASHLAND, MA
Hopkinton Today: Monday, May 16

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Annual Town Election is today, with the polls at Hopkinton Middle School’s Brown Gym open...
HOPKINTON, MA
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, May 16, 2022

1 The Framingham Public Library is hosting a discussion called Inside the Squid tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom with Professor Kyung Hyun Kim. “Anyone who has visited Korea in recent years has likely noticed that comedy variety shows are quite popular there. These Korean productions feature a pack of male performers standing around before a camera in a public space before dispersing to change into track suit uniforms and play silly playground games such as hide-and-seek, capture-the-flag, jump rope, rock-paper-scissors, wordplay, and pass-the-cellphone. Recently arrived on Netflix is Squid Game, a horror drama version of these Korean comedy shows. The nine-episode Korean drama-thriller strips away the veneer of comedy where grown-ups play children’s games. By instead fictively enrolling desperate men and women who are drowning from personal debts into literally deadly competitions derived from the same childhood games, Squid Game propels the Korean game show format into the dystopian world of neoliberal capitalism that it seeks to critique. This talk will discuss a range of topics from the success of Squid Game to Korea’s emergence as a global pop juggernaut,” said the library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sichun Chan Hung, 81

FRAMINGHAM – Sichun C. Hung passed away peacefully on Thursday April 21, 2022 at Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham with her loving family by her side. Born in Guangdong, China, Sichun was the daughter of Kuai Chan and Jian Law. She lived a prolific and prosperous life despite growing up during the Cultural Revolution in China with little to no means.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Everett councilor makes racially insensitive comments in leaked video

Councilor Anthony DiPierro previously received backlash for a separate racially insensitive incident. An Everett councilor was found saying racially insensitive comments along with other city officials in a leaked Zoom recording, according to The Boston Globe. The leaked video — which was released by a whistleblower to the Globe and...
EVERETT, MA
South Hadley mourning death of third grade students

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley school community is mourning the loss of a third grade student. Acting South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told Western Mass News that Ansleigh McDaniel died on Sunday. She was a student at Mosier Elementary School. McLaughlin told us the District...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Sternick Receives Dean’s Award at Colgate University

HAMILTON,NEW YORK – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Sophie Sternick of Natick, a graduate of Natick High School, received the award.
NATICK, MA
Framingham Juneteenth Event Planned For Farm Pond Park

FRAMINGHAM – For the second year, Framingham Community Vibes has organized a Juneteenth celebration for the community. President Joseph Biden made Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday in 2021. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
