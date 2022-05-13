ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Good Will Hunting’ Star Minnie Driver Was Told She Wasn’t ‘Hot Enough’ To Star In Film

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLhJz_0fdlVVkE00

Minnie Driver was actually told that she wasn’t “hot enough” to appear in the hit film Good Will Hunting. In her new book titled Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays, the actress alleges that she was told this by a producer of the film and that she was devastated.

“It was devastating,” she said, speaking to The Cut. “To be told at 26 that you’re not sexy when you maybe just got over all your teenage angst and started to think, you know, ‘Maybe in the right light and the right shoes and the right dress, I’m all right.’”

Minnie Driver remembers being told she wasn’t “hot enough” to star in ‘Good Will Hunting’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z79il_0fdlVVkE00
GOOD WILL HUNTING, Minnie Driver, Matt Damon, 1997, (c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection

However, Driver proved to be the right pick, as she earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance. “I certainly had insecurities growing up,” Driver says. “That I was not gorgeous. I was not super pretty. The idea that that was the currency I was then meant to pursue, and I was meant to try and find ways of making myself prettier. I thank God that I didn’t do a ton of stuff that I could have then gone and done. It could have been way more damaging than it was.”

“I had such a lovely family going, ‘F— that. You’re gorgeous on all these levels. And if one person doesn’t think that you’re pretty enough, f— it,’” she adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvKQu_0fdlVVkE00
GOOD WILL HUNTING, Minnie Driver, 1997. ph: George Kraychyk / ©Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

This isn’t the first time Driver has shared this story. Back in 2016 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she spoke about it to host Andy Cohen when she was asked about the rude comment she’d ever received in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12arlB_0fdlVVkE00
06 February 2020 – Los Angeles – Minnie Driver. Cadillac Celebrates The 92nd Annual Academy Awards held at Chateau Marmont. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

“I really can’t [name names] because then I’ll never work again, and I have to work because I have a mortgage,” she said. She claims the anonymous producer “did not think I was hot enough to be in that film and did not want me in the film.” Aside from this pesky producer, both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fought hard for her to be in the film. “I am grateful to them until this day,” she says of her co-stars.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Andy Cohen
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Will Hunting#Film Star#Academy Award
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Garcelle Beauvais: Whoopi Goldberg was ‘cringeworthy’ during my ‘View’ audition

Garcelle Beauvais looks back on her 2015 audition for “The View” — as well as Whoopi Goldberg’s “cringeworthy” behavior — in her new memoir, “Love Me as I Am.” “I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, writes. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!” Beauvais was asked to try out for a co-host position in the wake of Rosie O’Donnell’s exit from the ABC series. The model-turned-actress jumped at the chance to potentially fulfill her dream of becoming a talk show...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
7K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy