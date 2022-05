Fifty years after originally opening to the public, the fully-renovated Delaware Museum of Nature and Science opens to the public starting May 23. After a $10.8 million project, the former the Delaware Museum of Natural History, closed at the end of 2020 for the project. All of the exhibits – many in place since 1972 – were removed, and walls were taken down to the studs. Installation of the new exhibits has been ongoing since the end of 2021.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO