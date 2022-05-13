Local Roundup: Holy Redeemer softball clinches at least tie for Division 2 title

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Jenna Santuk struck out 12 and threw a one-hitter as Holy Redeemer defeated Wyoming Area 5-0 Friday to clinch at least a tie for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball title.

Redeemer needs to defeat MMI Prep in either game of a doubleheader on Tuesday or have MMI Prep defeat Lake-Lehman on Monday to win the divisional championship.

Anne Carter paced Redeemer, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Kendra Santuk was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Jenna Santuk was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Akira Kopec doubled and had an RBI.

Cassandra Scripkunas had Wyoming Area’s only hit.

Crestwood 10, Berwick 0

Brooke Aton, Jessica Koptcho and Stephanie Pollock all had three-hit games as Crestwood prevailed in five innings.

Pollock, Victoria Butler and Jessica Niznik all had two RBI. Butler and Lauren Kalinowski had doubles.

Koptcho pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Gabby Starr had two hits for Berwick.

Hazleton Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Gabriela Terraccino homered and Lauren Daniels homered and had four RBI as Hazleton Area ended the game in the fifth inning.

Madison Forsythe doubled for the Cougars. Marissa Hoffman had two RBI.

Lael Walker knocked in WBA’s only run.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Holy Redeemer 1

Berwick defeated Holy Redeemer 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23.

For Berwick, Andrew Blockus had two aces, 19 service points, 4 kills, 34 assists, 12 digs and a block. Graham Marshman had 15 kills and 11 digs. Hunter Madl had 12 kills and 14 digs. Armani Mackey had three aces and 12 service points. Blaze Croop had 16 digs and Justin Rodney had four kills and four blocks.

Matt Prociak recorded 25 kills, six blocks, seven digs and seven points for Redeemer. Charlies Floryan had 22 assists, 13 points and five kills.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyo. Seminary 18, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Ashley Metz, Mya Pyke and Lily Kutz all scored two goals for Wyoming Seminary. Twelve other Blue Knights scored once.

Rylee O’Donnell and Aubre Kuhl scored for the Wolfpack.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia trails in opener

The MAC Freedom Championship Series at Arcadia was suspended in the ninth inning with Misericordia trailing 10-7.

The game will resume Saturday at noon followed by the second game between the two teams.

Derrick Vosburg hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to give Misericordia a 7-6 lead, but Arcadia answered with a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Giardina`2`0`0`0

Wisnewski`1`0`0`0

Leo`3`0`0`0

Janeski`3`0`0`0

Williams`3`0`0`0

Hallman`2`0`0`0

Scripkunas`2`0`1`0

Allen`2`0`0`0

Schultz`2`0`0`0

Earlley`1`0`0`0

Slusser`0`0`0`0

Gaylord`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`1`0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

K.Santuck`4`2`3`0

Carter`4`2`3`1

Kopec`2`0`1`1

J.Santuk`4`1`2`2

Gryboski`3`0`1`0

Parker`3`0`1`1

Paulukonis`3`0`0`0

McIngvale`1`0`0`0

Williams`3`0`0`0

Whitman`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`5`11`5

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 – 0

Holy Redeemer`200`021`x – 5

2B – Kopec, K.Santuck, Carter 2.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gaylord L`6`11`5`5`3`2

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7`1`0`0`1`12

Crestwood 10, Berwick 0 (5 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis 2b`3`0`0`0

Caladie c`1`0`0`0

Starr p`2`0`2`0

Lipsey ss`2`0`0`0

Yankowsky 3b`2`0`0`0

B.Siegel lf`2`0`0`0

Berlin`2`0`0`0

Savoy`2`0`0`0

Carro cf`2`0`1`0

M.Siegel rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`3`0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`2`0`1

Aton c`4`2`3`1

Koptcho p`3`2`3`1

Butler 3b`3`1`1`2

Pollock lf`3`1`3`2

Kalinowski 2b`3`1`1`1

Amend rf`3`1`1`1

Wisniewski 1b`3`1`2`0

Niznik cf`3`0`1`2

Totals`28`10`15`10

Berwick`000`00 — 0

Crestwood`500`32 — 10

2B — Kalinowski, Butler.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Starr L`4.1`15`11`10`1`2

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho W`5`3`0`0`2`9

Hazleton Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Eddy 3b`2`0`0`0

Rhodes ss`2`1`1`0

Kasper rf`2`0`0`0

Keating lf`2`0`0`0

Walker 1b`2`0`1`1

Mazurek p`2`0`0`0

Davies c`2`0`1`0

Sekelsky cf`2`0`0`0

Franco 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`1`3`1

Haz. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Terraccino p`3`1`2`1

Peters c`2`2`1`0

Forsythe ss`3`2`2`0

Balay 1b`2`1`1`1

Seiwell cf`3`2`1`0

Daniels 3b`3`2`2`4

Williams lf`3`1`0`1

Mummey 2b`2`0`0`0

Hoffman 2b`1`0`1`2

Juris rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`11`10`9

W-B Area`000`10` — 1

Hazleton Area`106`04 — 11

2B — Forsythe. HR — Terraccino, Daniels.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mazurek L`4.1`10`11`9`2`5

Haz. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terraccino W`5`3`1`1`0`4

Dallas 16, Nanticoke Area 2 (5 inn.)

(Thursday)

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Lombardo cf`5`2`3`4

Spaciano ss`5`2`4`1

Barrouk p`5`1`3`2

J.Porasky 2b`5`3`4`1

S.Porasky c`4`2`4`1

Comitz 1b`4`2`2`6

Atherholt 3b`4`1`3`1

Yoder lf`3`1`0`0

Nichols dh`4`1`1`0

Maxwell rf`0`0`0`0

Chandler cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`16`24`16

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`2`0`0`0

Nice 1b`2`0`0`0

Brogan p`2`0`0`0

Baird cf`2`1`1`0

Clark lf`2`1`1`0

Smith c`2`0`0`1

Stratton 3b`2`0`1`1

Caceres`0`0`0`0

Johnson 2b`2`0`0`0

Grabinski rf`1`0`0`0

Eisenhauer rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`2`3`2

Dallas`701`17 — 16

Nanticoke Area`020`00 — 2

2B — J.Porasky, Barrouk, S.Porasky, Stratton. HR — Spaciano, Comitz 2, Lombardo.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk W`5`3`2`2`0`5

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brogan L`5`24`16`16`1`7