ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Staph or Staphylococcal aureus cause of Coachella bus driver outbreak

By Bruce Clark
foodpoisonjournal.com
 3 days ago

That after an extensive investigation, health officials in Riverside County now say they have determined a possible source of the food-borne illness that sickened more than 100 shuttle drivers during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. “Tests conducted on food collected after dozens of employees...

www.foodpoisonjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Coachella, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Coachella, CA
Riverside County, CA
Health
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers

After an extensive investigation, health officials in Riverside County now say they have determined a possible source of the food-borne illness that sickened more than 100 shuttle drivers during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. "Tests conducted on food collected after dozens of employees of a shuttle bus company became ill last month The post Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Two maintenance workers found dead in Downtown Los Angeles after being exposed to fentanyl

HAZMAT crews were amongst the large showing of law enforcement officials in Downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a pair of maintenance workers were found dead inside of a high rise apartment building after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl. Authorities have identified the victims as Los Angeles resident John Black, 52-years-old, and 31-year-old Pasadena resident Luis Garcia. After neither of the men returned home from work Wednesday evening, their families contacted the building's manager to report that they were missing. It was then that the two were found unresponsive inside of a unit they were performing maintenance on.Investigators disclosed that they also discovered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision, 2 Hospitalized

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people lost their lives in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Saturday morning on Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Avenue in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of the 1:51 a.m. call reporting the collision and located a...
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aureus#Shuttle Bus#Bus Driver#Coachella Music Festival#News Channel 3#Environmental Health
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies after suffering health emergency at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate died after suffering a health emergency at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:48 p.m., deputies at the jail facility discovered that Simon Aceves Vigil was not breathing, the Sheriff’s Department said. Jail medical staff responded, performed CPR, and revived Vigil.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/13/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,280 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 5, hospitalizations have increased in the county by eight, with 50 and eight COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 991...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
oc-breeze.com

Female inmate in the custody of Orange County Sheriff dies

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the jail. The inmate, Jade Castellanos, 44, was booked into jail on May 9, 2022 by the Huntington Beach Police Department for child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, and driving under the influence.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday. Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according The post Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead appeared first on KION546.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
Canyon News

Three Dead Children Discovered 7 Hours After Initial LAPD Response

WOODLAND HILLS—The timeline in which the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the bodies of three children inside their home on Sunday, May 8, has raised questions from the public. The children’s mother, Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was detained by officers for “disturbing the peace,” and taken to the hospital the night before the three children’s bodies were discovered by authorities – the bodies were found seven hours later.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy