STONINGTON — Stonington High could not overcome seven errors and lost to Griswold, 6-5, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Saturday. Wyatt Verbridge hit a two-run single to make it 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Stonington scored another run on a passed ball, but the game ended with Bears runners on second and third.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO