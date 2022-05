The Haverhill City Council made final last week a residents’ right to keep farm animals and took steps to ensure trees chopped down by utilities will be replaced properly. Speaking for the Board of Health, City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. asked the Council to make a change in the Haverhill zoning code affecting the number of animals allowed in a home. The ordinance, as written, allows for no more than four pets in one home, but the Board of health asked for changes.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO