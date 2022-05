Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Applications are now open for the Annual Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sellers – applications available on the website and at the library. The $15 fee includes two yard sale signs plus directional signs and lots of publicity. The application deadline is Saturday, June 4. Shoppers – maps of yard sale locations will be available at wilmlibrary.org, at the library, and at Market Basket starting Wednesday, June 8.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO