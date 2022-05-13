ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Queens and Mount Sinai’s Arnhold Institute for Global Health Launch HoPE Doula Program for Pregnant People

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew program is designed to help promote birth equity and healthy babies among people of color. NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai today launched the HoPE Doula Program for pregnant people. The HoPE...

Bellevue’s Dr. Hawthorne Smith Elected President of the National Consortium of Torture Treatment Programs

Dr. Smith, Director of the Bellevue Program for Survivors of Torture (PSOT), will serve a two-year term as the new president of the national consortium. Dr. Adeyinka Akinsulure-Smith receives two prestigious awards for her work with Bellevue PSOT. Dr. Hawthorne Smith, Director of NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue’s Program for Survivors...
19thnews.org

New York’s nail salon workers have spent years feeling silenced. They’re ready to fight back.

Blanca Vidal felt the water drip from the broken pedicure bowl onto her sneakers as she bent over the work-worn toes of Staten Island housekeepers. For almost 11 hours a day on the weekends, she buffed, filed and polished toenails at a nail salon there, her hands and face bare of protective equipment, her feet covered in towels to catch filthy dripping water.
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Excelsior pass and vaccine doses

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's talk once again about the COVID passport for New Yorkers, the Excelsior Pass. In a story last week, I took you through the steps of how to get your updated vaccination records on the digital pass. Every time you get a shot, either the first vaccine series or boosters, you have to create a new pass.
Health
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can […]
Dr. Denise Howard Named Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Dr. Denise Howard, a leading obstetrician and gynecologist who specializes in gynecologic surgery and women’s reproductive health, has been appointed chief of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, effective May 1. She is also an assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology and vice chair in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine.
NY1

New York hospitals face patient safety questions

New York state is known for its world-class hospitals. But a survey released this week finds many receive low grades when it comes to patient safety, according to a survey released this week by the health care group Leapfrog. The data graded hospitals based on feedback from patients and their...
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
