On May 13 at 9:09 p.m., Scottsbluff police were called to the emergency room at Regional West Medical Center. A 33-year-old female was being treated for a gunshot wound. "Officers learned that the shooting took place in Scottsbluff and that the victim was transported to Regional West Medical Center by a family member," Sergeant Tyler Fliam said. "The victim was treated for her injuries and released from Regional West Medical Center that same night."

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO