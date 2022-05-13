ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Report: Arkansas employees' checks docked after AG bumps pay beyond authority

By Merrilee Gasser
waldronnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arkansas mistakenly paid state employees $1.3 million in February and had to recoup the money from those workers’ paychecks, according to a legislative audit finding. Additionally, the audit showed that employees in the attorney general’s office exceeded their salary appropriation by over...

www.waldronnews.com

swark.today

Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Legislative Audit finds flaws with state employee salary increases

The Arkansas Legislative Audit (ALA) released a report Friday finding improper implementation of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s 2% salary increase for state employees, which was announced in February. In a letter to cabinet secretaries in February, Hutchinson authorized a 2% increase for state employees; he cited a 6% increase in...
ARKANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Election results: Arkansas primaries, school boards, ordinances, more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is primary election day across Arkansas.Early voting is underway. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. Additionally, several local issues will be decided and many cities will choose new school board members. Check back here for results...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Endorses Chris Jones in Democratic Primary

LITTLE ROCK, AR – In yesterday’s Sunday edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and ahead of the May 24 Arkansas primary election, the paper’s editorial page ran an editorial with its endorsements in primary gubernatorial races. The following editorial excerpts explained the paper’s support FOR Chris Jones in the Democratic primary for governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

University of Arkansas No. 69 among U.S. public universities in tech transfer for economic return

Among U.S. research universities, the University of Arkansas ranks 69th for creating knowledge, imparting it to STEM graduates and bringing discoveries to the market. The rankings are based on a new report from Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward. Researchers released the 68-page report Thursday (May 12) on the final day of the Heartland Summit in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma officials learn more about suspicious deal between state and restaurant

(The Center Square) – Testimony detailing financial inconsistencies and a “very favorable” contract toward Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen were heard by members of the Special Investigative Committee Thursday in the first hearing looking into possible mishandling of taxpayer money by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFVS12

New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people. Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users. If Missouri voters legalize recreational...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
ualrpublicradio.org

Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
ARKANSAS STATE

