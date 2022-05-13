Woman dies in Midway Township crash, 2 others injured

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A road near the Mississippi River will temporarily close in anticipation of flooding in the area. Starting Monday, Water Street will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard, city officials say. Several trails have temporary closures as well. City officials are asking residents to follow posted signage, not pass barricades, and follow safety guidance. Water Street and several park areas will stay closed until Mississippi River water levels have receded. “We monitor the Mississippi river levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, St. Paul’s Director of Public Works. “We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river.” The Mississippi River currently measures 10.54 feet and is expected to crest near 15 feet by the end of next week, St. Paul officials say. Up north, rivers along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rains and spring snowmelt. Closures are affecting Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, Temperance River, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO