Saint Louis County, MN

Woman dies in Midway Township crash, 2 others injured

By Briggs LeSavage
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDWAY TOWNSHIP, MN -- A woman died and two others were hospitalized after a t-bone crash in Midway Township Friday morning. According to the St. Louis...

fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threw Punch That Left Victim With Brain Swelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maplewood man faces charges after he allegedly punched another man who is now in critical condition. Kenneth Lax, 44, is charged with first-degree assault in Ramsey County. According to the complaint, police responded on Thursday evening to the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Charles Avenue on a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street unconscious, with a pool of blood coming from his head. A witnesses who knew the suspect – later identified as Lax – provided police with his phone number. The witnesses said Lax approached the victim near the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Charges Dropped Against St. Cloud Man Accused of Selling Drugs to a High School Student

(KNSI) — Charges against a St. Cloud man accused of selling ecstasy pills to a high school student have been dismissed. According to the criminal complaint filed in Rice County, the incident happened in 2019 when a 17-year-old student said he thought he was buying Adderall, but investigators say they were ecstasy pills. Police accused 22-year-old Raymond Charles Jackson, Jr. of selling him the drugs on the campus of Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Faribault. The student was not arrested.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Flooding Near Fayal Township Shuts Down Two Roads

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — The banks of the St. Louis River are overflowing, flooding two roads close to Fayal Township. Bodas Road/County Road 95, and Barker Road/Unorganized Township Road 9212 are affected by the situation. The roads can reopen once the water recedes and crews can go in...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
#Traffic Accident
WJON

Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels. The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday. A caller...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota College Swimmer Saved A Man And Two Children From Drowning

Marena Kouba was a swimmer for St. Cloud State which definitely came in handy as she and her boyfriend Dayton were on vacation in the Upper Penninsula of Michigan in July of 2020. They made their way out to a sandbar when they spotted an uncle with his niece and nephew. She told WCCO-CBS "I thought that they were laughing out in the water, but it turns out that they were actually screaming. And Dayton was like, ‘Hey maybe you should go check that out, I dove into the water and swam out there.”
MINNESOTA STATE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Why are Problem Properties in St Paul & Minneapolis Allowed to Exist?

March 31, 2022 at about 9:15 pm about 40 shots broke the peace of the evening at the Maryland Supermarket at Maryland Avenue West and Arundel Street. When St Paul Police arrived they found a young man dying in the middle of Maryland Avenue and another man was wounded, not injured as the local press would say. They could not save the man in the street as he died of his gunshot wounds, while the other man was rushed to Regions Hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Why MnDOT shut down 35W for concrete repairs even though the pavement is new

Last weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down westbound Interstate 94 between I-35W and Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis to make concrete repairs. The agency did the same thing two weekends ago when it shut down southbound I-35W between I-94 and 46th Street in south Minneapolis. This weekend, weather permitting, drivers on northbound I-35W will be placed on detour from Friday night to Monday morning as crews work between 46th Street and I-94.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

Originally published May 15 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long....
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Water Street In St. Paul To Temporarily Close Starting Monday In Anticipation Of Mississippi River Flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A road near the Mississippi River will temporarily close in anticipation of flooding in the area. Starting Monday, Water Street will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard, city officials say. Several trails have temporary closures as well. City officials are asking residents to follow posted signage, not pass barricades, and follow safety guidance. Water Street and several park areas will stay closed until Mississippi River water levels have receded. “We monitor the Mississippi river levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, St. Paul’s Director of Public Works. “We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river.” The Mississippi River currently measures 10.54 feet and is expected to crest near 15 feet by the end of next week, St. Paul officials say. Up north, rivers along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rains and spring snowmelt. Closures are affecting Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, Temperance River, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir...
MINNESOTA STATE

