Tippecanoe County, IN

French Heritage Society holds second annual conference

By Marvin Bills
WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Francophiles have a greater appreciation of Fort Ouiatenon after touring the site earlier on Friday. The French Heritage Society held its second annual conference...

www.wlfi.com

WLFI.com

Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Board holds meet and greet

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of local veterans were honored before they head out on a big trip on Tuesday. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Board held its meet and greet at Faith Community Center earlier on Sunday. It's a way to prepare the veterans and their families ahead of the flight.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Animal shelter planned for Lafayette's south side

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new animal shelter will consolidate operations across Greater Lafayette. Lafayette, West Lafayette and the county will contribute a combined $5 million toward the project. The facility will house their animal control officers and a new, non-profit shelter operator called the Humane Society for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosts porch party on Indiana’s most famous porch

The “greatest spectacle in porching” is happening this weekend! Indiana’s most famous porch is hosting a Presidential Porch Party!. Whitney Ball, special events and marketing manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Natasha Williams, The Coney Lady, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this event and their other upcoming events. Here’s more from them:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Rossville FFA member places first in National Land Judging Competition

CLINTON COUNTY (WLFI) — Rossville High School FFA members are finishing the 2022 school year with a new award. "My team and I from Rossville FFA went out to Oklahoma City and we participated in the National Land Judging Content," said FFA member, Emmeline Seest. "We actually ended up winning Fifth team in the nation and I was the top individual in the nation."
ROSSVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Lafayette, IN
Government
City
Lafayette, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Super Issues Statement

New Clinton Central Superintendent issued the following statement to the Clinton Central community:. I want to thank the Clinton Central School Corporation School Board of Trustees for this distinct opportunity to serve our Bulldog students, staff, and community as the next superintendent. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I am eager to get to work with our staff, students, and community members to continue to strive for excellence each and every day. Together, we will work to build Clinton Central School Corporation to be the school of choice in Clinton County and the surrounding areas.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Unique & Luxurious Shipping Container Hotel Coming To Indiana

A new unique hotel will be opening in Indiana this year that is unlike any hotel you've probably ever stayed in before. We have featured several unique lodging destinations in Indiana throughout the years. It's always cool to break away from the norm when you're on vacation and stay someplace memorable that is unlike the average hotel. That's why places like Airbnb have become such a hit over the past few years. Well, now we can add another unique place to stay in Indiana that you just might want to experience for yourself.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Indiana family looks to adopt Ukrainian exchange student

INDIANAPOLIS — A young man from Ukraine is safe in Indianapolis after fleeing Ukraine on foot. The trip was made possible by a worldwide network of people and his adoptive parents in Indianapolis. The Wright family is bigger than most. Over 23 years, the Wrights have maintained loving relationships...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Steel workers rally ahead of contract negotiations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local steel workers rallied Saturday afternoon across from Arconic near McCarty Ln. and Main St. in Lafayette. Brian Schoolcraft, the financial secretary for United Steel Workers Local 115, said that he hopes the company sees the solidarity of the workers and community members at the rally, and takes their call for a fair contract seriously.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called...
SAWYER, MI
KISS 106

Ten Legendary Food Brands From Indiana

If you're a fan of any of these foods, you have Indiana to thank!. Food...who doesn't love it, right? Sweet, savory, or spicy, food is something that everyone has in common. We all eat it. We all enjoy it. But have you ever given much thought as to where said food came from? No, I am not talking about eating a burger and thinking about the cow. What I am referring to here is where this food was either manufactured or got its start. When we think about food in terms of that, Indiana is home to some of the most iconic food that we all know and love today.
INDIANA STATE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Indianapolis, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Indianapolis, Indiana's capital, provides visitors a diverse range of things to see and do. A trip to a coffee shop for stronger, better coffee served by knowledgeable employees is always worthwhile. The coffee shops in Indianapolis are good choices; each has its own distinct charms, but one thing they all have in common is superb service and pride in using the best coffee beans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. building collapse injures two workers

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a building collapse in Parke County Monday afternoon. It happened on State Road 59, a bit south of Bellmore. According to Bellmore Fire Chief Jason Games, there was new construction taking place at the property when, for an unknown reason, the trusses […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Investigators search for tips in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

GLC is preparing job applicants for the upcoming career fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce wants to prepare community members for the upcoming career fair. Kara Webb, GLC's Workforce Development Director, says that whether you're looking to make a drastic career change or work your way up in your own field, speaking face to face with employers at this year's job fair will help even in an increasingly digital world.
LAFAYETTE, IN

