Marsha Ann McGrath

Lauren Elizabeth Wirkus Armstrong lost her battle to depression on May 12, 2022. Lauren was born on May 23, 1995, in Kettering, Ohio. She is the second of three daughters born to David Wirkus and Mary Kay Wirkus. Those who had the privilege of knowing Lauren knew of her sweet, loving and equally feisty personality. Lauren had a very caring nature, first and foremost for her daughter, Emberlee. She had a wonder and love for all living things whether it was the many beautiful plants in her home or the animals and critters she surrounded herself with. Lauren was always willing and ready to advocate for even the smallest of creatures and valued them in a special way. Lauren was also very active and loved snowboarding. She enjoyed four wheeling up in the mountains with her Dad. She was always up for going on adventures with her family and made every moment more fun and full of joy. Lauren spent most of her childhood in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 2013. One of her favorite ventures in life was her pet sitting business. She met the love of her life, Zebulin Armstrong, and married him on September 19, 2020. They had the privilege of welcoming a beautiful baby girl Emberlee Mary Armstrong in 2021. Lauren adored her sweet husband who equally adored her. They shared an admirable bond and both deeply loved their daughter. She is survived by her husband Zebulin Armstrong; daughter Emberlee Mary Armstrong; father, David Leon Wirkus; mother, Mary Kay (Larry); her older sister Aubrey Ann Wright (Breydan); her younger sister, Ashlyn Kate Wirkus; and two nephews. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Relief Society room of the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Avenue in Ammon, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Ammon Cemetery. A dinner will follow prepared by the Ammon 4th Ward Relief Society Sisters in the Cultural Hall at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lauren 5/23/1995 - 5/12/2022Armstrong.

