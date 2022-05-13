ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Marsha Ann McGrath

Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsha Ann McGrath 3/18/1949 - 5/2/2022 Marsha Ann McGrath, 73 years, passed away peacefully at home in Rigby Idaho on May 2, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1949 to Darrel Eugene...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Armstrong, Lauren

Lauren Elizabeth Wirkus Armstrong lost her battle to depression on May 12, 2022. Lauren was born on May 23, 1995, in Kettering, Ohio. She is the second of three daughters born to David Wirkus and Mary Kay Wirkus. Those who had the privilege of knowing Lauren knew of her sweet, loving and equally feisty personality. Lauren had a very caring nature, first and foremost for her daughter, Emberlee. She had a wonder and love for all living things whether it was the many beautiful plants in her home or the animals and critters she surrounded herself with. Lauren was always willing and ready to advocate for even the smallest of creatures and valued them in a special way. Lauren was also very active and loved snowboarding. She enjoyed four wheeling up in the mountains with her Dad. She was always up for going on adventures with her family and made every moment more fun and full of joy. Lauren spent most of her childhood in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 2013. One of her favorite ventures in life was her pet sitting business. She met the love of her life, Zebulin Armstrong, and married him on September 19, 2020. They had the privilege of welcoming a beautiful baby girl Emberlee Mary Armstrong in 2021. Lauren adored her sweet husband who equally adored her. They shared an admirable bond and both deeply loved their daughter. She is survived by her husband Zebulin Armstrong; daughter Emberlee Mary Armstrong; father, David Leon Wirkus; mother, Mary Kay (Larry); her older sister Aubrey Ann Wright (Breydan); her younger sister, Ashlyn Kate Wirkus; and two nephews. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Relief Society room of the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Avenue in Ammon, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Ammon Cemetery. A dinner will follow prepared by the Ammon 4th Ward Relief Society Sisters in the Cultural Hall at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lauren 5/23/1995 - 5/12/2022Armstrong.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Miller, Martha

Martha Ann Ellis Miller, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Martha was born August 4, 1935, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to William C. Ellis and Cora M. Stephi Ellis. She grew up and attended schools in Carney's Point, New Jersey, and graduated from Penns Grove High School. She also attended nursing school. On June 25, 1955, she married Gordon Clay Miller in Carney's Point. Martha and Gordon made their home in Pennsville, New Jersey, before getting transferred to Puerto Rico. They returned to the Wilmington, Delaware, before retiring to Prescott, Arizona, finally moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be closer to family. Gordon passed away on April 7, 2018. She was a member of, and speaker for, the Arthritis Foundation. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, going out and traveling with friends and family. Martha is survived by her loving children, Daniel Miller of Rigby, ID, Pam Strosnider of Wilmington, DE, and Sandy Miller of Wilmington, DE; sister, Mary Jane Comegys of Sterling, VA; and five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. A special Thank You to the staff at EIRMC for taking such great care and being so thoughtful and loving towards Martha Ann. Also Thank You to Encompass for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Arthritis foundation in her memory. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Martha 8/4/1935 - 5/9/2022Ann Miller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lee Griffiths named Distinguished Alumni at SRHS

THOMAS — On May 11, Snake River High School presented its annual Senior Scholarship night and honored their Distinguished Alumni Award to Lee Griffiths, a graduate of the Snake River Class of 1976. Griffiths has since become a very accomplished engraver, winning a number of national and international awards...
Post Register

Three Idaho schools to receive $100,000 Fitness Centers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three Idaho schools will be receiving state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers from the DON'T QUIT campaign. Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot will be receiving the new centers. These schools were selected for their leadership in helping their students stay fit.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Snake River sweeps district track titles

POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers took command early on and then cruised to the titles in both boys' and girls' team competition in the District 5, 3A track and field Meets held in Pocatello on Thursday and Friday. The boys easily outdistanced Marsh Valley and American Falls by...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Home track no advantage for Aberdeen

ABERDEEN – The home track proved to not be an advantage when the Aberdeen Tigers hosted the 2A, 5th District track and field meet. The Lady Tigers ended up in third behind Soda Springs and West Side, while the boys finished second behind Soda Springs, although it was close, 108-100.
ABERDEEN, ID
Post Register

Business news in brief

Eastern Idaho’s newest RV dealership, Iron Horse RV and Trailers has opened at 1076 S 12th W. in Rexburg, just off exit 332. The dealership carries RVs from manufacturers such as Thor, Featherlite and Riverside as well as a large selection of cargo trailers geared toward hauling off-road vehicles.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: State tournaments underway

The first day of the state golf tournaments teed off Monday with the Madison boys sitting in fourth place behind Boise, Eagle and Coeur d’Alene after shooting 312 in the 5A tournament. The Bobcats’ Ashton McArthur was tied for third with a 72, just a shot behind leaders Will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Pocatello suspect found with ‘dirty 30’ fentanyl pills

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Officers struggled to place charges on a Pocatello man who was allegedly found in possession of “dirty 30” fentanyl pills at the time of a warrant arrest. Despite Idaho law enforcement’s struggle to determine punishments for fentanyl crimes, court documents state that Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession […]
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Firth girls race to title in district track, boys third

IDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars girls’ track and field team raced to the district title on Thursday and Friday afternoon and in the process qualified a large number of athletes to the state 2A championships at Middleton High School on May 20-21. The boys’ team finished up in third place and will be sending some athletes of their own to the state meet.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Election Day has arrived in Idaho

Today is Election Day and many Idaho voters will take to the polls to vote in several statewide races and their legislative district and local elections. According to the Bonneville County Elections Office, 1,871 early mail absentee ballots had been returned by Monday afternoon. The county sent out 2,379 absentee ballots. Another 1,774 voters turned in ballots during Idaho’s early voting period from May 2 to May 13.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Mackay graduation set for May 16

Mackay High School's 19 graduates receive their diplomas at commencement on Monday, May 19. Graduation begins at 7 p.m. in the gym. Valedictorian Trinity Seefried and Salutatorian Kaytlyn Winters address their classmates during the celebration. Teacher Kerry Simmons, who has been the class of 2022's adviser since they were in...
MACKAY, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's office offers $5,000 reward for tips in homicide investigation

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a recent homicide. The sheriff’s office has been investigating the death of Jefferson County resident Morey Pelton since his body was found Friday at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on U.S. Highway 26, near Ririe.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Flying Y interchange in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash on the Flying Y interchange in north Pocatello. The man was injured after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the roadway around 4 p.m. Sunday while he was entering Interstate 86 westbound from Interstate 15's southbound lanes. His motorcycle came to a stop about 25 yards from the roadway. The man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by state police.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

$5,000 reward offered for info on Highway 26 rest stop homicide

RIRIE, Idaho (CBS2) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Highway 26 rest stop homicide case. On May 13, police found 36-year-old Morey Pelton dead at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26. Police haven't released any other details about his death, but they are calling him a homicide victim.
RIRIE, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot drops two to Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS – It was a long and exasperating week for the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team. It all began on Friday, when they were on the verge of going down to defeat at the hands of the Skyline Grizzlies. Then it was noticed that the Skyline pitcher had thrown too many pitches according to the IHSAA guidelines and Blackfoot appealed the outcome of the game, which originally had the Broncos falling to the Grizzlies.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Broncos fall to Bishop Kelly in state play-in game

TWIN FALLS – It may have been a simple thing like a lot of baseball in too few days, or simply that the Blackfoot Broncos were trying to overcome odds that were too long against them or that they just ran out of gas during a long baseball season.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Elections belong to the people

President Lincoln is credited with saying, “Elections belong to the people.” Political parties have a long tradition of staying neutral in primary elections as they choose their candidates, including our Republican county parties in Idaho. For decades, it has been expressly against the by-laws and rules of the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

