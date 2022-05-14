Now in Mountain View Theaters | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still reigns supreme at the box office

Marvel

Doctor Strange has crossed $550 million at the global box office in nine days, Disney announced on Friday. The film, directed by Sam Raimi, earned $19.2 million globally on Thursday, including $7.7 million domestically, taking its total global box-office haul to $551.6 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted to an estimated $185 million in the US last weekend, marking the 11th highest domestic opening of all time and the biggest launch of 2022. It was also the second biggest opening of the pandemic era, following last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some reviews from the audience

Not enough multiverse and maybe too much madness Convuluted story, just like the multiverse Massively improves on a second viewing somewhere in the multiverse, there's a better version of this movie that exists. Seems Rushed For A Two-Hour Movie Some Bald Guy Once Said: Keep Your Expectations Low and You Will Never Be Disappointed Unfortunate decline in story What A Mess! I Want My 2 Hours Back! A movie that does what many don't Sam Raimi Doing What He Does Best

Showtimes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) in Mountain View theaters

Showplace Icon at San Antonio Centre(2575 California St. Suite 601, Mountain View, CA)

2022-05-14 : 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 17:00, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 21:05, 21:30, 22:00, 22:30

: 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 17:00, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 21:05, 21:30, 22:00, 22:30 2022-05-15 : 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30, 17:00, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 21:00, 21:30

: 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30, 17:00, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 21:00, 21:30 2022-05-16: 12:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 16:00, 16:30, 17:00, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 21:00, 21:30

Century Cinemas 16(1500 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, CA)