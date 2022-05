I was once skiing in Chamonix and ordered a sandwich called “The American,” which was a burger patty stuffed in a pita pocket with fries. Truth be told, it was pretty good, but I’m certainly glad that’s not how we do things in Park City. Few foods are more quintessentially American than the burger, and little cuisine makes more sense than the affordable, filling combination of patty and bun in this little mountain town, especially after a day exploring the hills.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO