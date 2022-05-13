ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles city controller candidate Rob Wilcox endorses Gascon recall campaign

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Wilcox, a candidate for city controller and a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, on Friday endorsed a recall campaign against LA County District Attorney George Gascon. The recall campaign told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that it has collected more than 400,000 signatures and...

fox40jackson.com

spectrumnews1.com

Judge: California's women on boards law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Judge declares landmark law unconstitutional

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California`s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled Friday the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The law required company boards with five directors must […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Asbarez News

Democratic Party and Organizations Endorse Elen Asatryan for City Council

GLENDALE—The Los Angeles Democratic Party, East Area Progressive Democrats, Southern California Armenian Democrats, and Stonewall Democrats have all announced their endorsement of Elen Asatryan for Glendale City Council. “Elen Asatryan has the drive, experience, and knowledge to hit the ground running on day one,” said Mark Gonzalez, Chair of...
GLENDALE, CA
lapl.org

Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor continues to dodge deposition

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continues to [allegedly] dodge a deposition in an ongoing lawsuit filed by his ex-aide Melanie McDade. In the meantime, more details continue to leak from the case that appears to corroborate claims made by McDade that the mayor was retaliating against her out of fear she was intimately involved with another man.
INGLEWOOD, CA
firefighternation.com

Oops! Los Angeles County (CA) Rattled By Mistaken Evac Order

Los Angeles County residents got a shock Saturday when they were advised to evacuate their homes, but there was no fire. The errant evacuation notice suffered from two glitches. First, the notice went out to most of the county when it was intended only for Glendale residents in the area of Chevy Chase Canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

LA Court Finds SB 10 Constitutional

Los Angeles, CA – In the first judicial ruling on the constitutionality of SB 10, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled SB 10 passes constitutional muster. “The court declares that SB 10 is a lawful preemption of local initiative power that delegates exclusively to local legislative bodies the discretion to adopt an ordinance zoning up to ten units of residential density per parcel if the parcel is located in a transit rich area or an urban infill site, and to override any contrary local zoning initiative if the ordinance is adopted by a 2/3 vote,” the court concludes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1st African surf shop in U.S. opens in California

LOS ANGELES — Surf shops and Southern California go together like sand and beaches. But there’s a new surf shop like no other, and it’s in Venice Beach. Mami Wata is the first African surf shop in the country. Selema Masekela is a surfer and has stepped into a wetsuit many times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

California Panel Unanimously Quashes Desalination Plant

The California Coastal Commission last week unanimously rejected a private company’s proposal to build a desalination plant southeast of Los Angeles capable of producing 50 million gallons of freshwater a day. The commission cited environmental and economic costs in denying the plan, ranging from sea life being killed during...
CALIFORNIA STATE

