Robert E. Ford, 85, of Kensington, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Clarence and Esther (Kiene) Ford. He retired from General Motors in Lordstown after 37 years. He had also worked for Lockheed Aircraft in California and was a farmer and loved the outdoors. He is a member of the New Life Christian Church in Waynesburg and loved to take the family for a Sunday evening drive.

