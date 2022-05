The Baseball Team traveled to Madison to face Eastern in the first game of the Madison Invite. The Golden Bears picked up the game one win by a final score of 8-4. The Bears used a big three run fourth inning lead by singles from Caden Tackett and Luke Jackson. Luke Brinkman picked up the complete game win scattering ten hits, giving up three runs, while striking out six and only walking one. The Championship game was canceled due to rain and the Bears are now 12-9 on the year and will travel to Warren Central on Monday night.

MADISON, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO