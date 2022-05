ROCHESTER, MN (KDLM) – Dr. Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. “Friends and fellow Minnesotans, we are humbled and inspired by your support,” Jensen said on Saturday. “Thank you for placing your trust in our campaign and joining our winning team. I also want to thank my fellow Republican competitors for their commitment to conservative principles. With your help, we have built a grassroots movement across the state. Together, we will defeat Tim Walz in November and restore freedom to all Minnesotans.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO