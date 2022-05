PHOENIX – Arizona’s lone Democratic candidate for attorney general said last week she wouldn’t prosecute abortion cases if Roe vs. Wade gets overturned. “I am the only candidate for attorney general who is saying, even when Roe falls, and it’s probably going to fall this summer, we will not prosecute women or doctors in the state of Arizona for seeking abortion or providing abortion,” Kris Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

