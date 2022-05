This week, the New York Giants‘ rookie class is in the building for their first professional practices. Rookie minicamp is an exciting time for the Giants to see their draft class on the field for the first time. But it is also a time for undrafted rookies to try out and attempt to earn a roster spot. Undrafted rookie running back Jashaun Corbin has been turning heads at Giants minicamp and could fight for a roster spot.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO