Emelynn Arroyave developed leadership skills thanks to support system at UGA. Emelynn Arroyave was dead set on getting out of Georgia after high school graduation. She grew up in Dacula, and was hoping to go someplace different than her home state. “I wanted to go to New York or maybe Boston,” she said. “I had this idea that I could go somewhere new and be a new person.”

DACULA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO