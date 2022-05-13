ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland men’s lacrosse embarks on a similar, but different postseason journey￼

By Josh Banner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a similar tale to last season. The undefeated Terps, fresh off being crowned Big Ten Champions, have one more task ahead of them: the NCAA Tournament. At this point last year, they continued their winning ways. They vanquished Vermont, snuck past Notre Dame, then they destroyed Duke. They were...

eopsports.com

Duke Women Move on With 17-12 Victory

The Johns Hopkins Lady Blue Jays (10-9) bid a tearful farewell to longtime Coach, Janine Tucker. Tucker, after 29 years, 14 NCAA Championship Tourneys and a 313-130 record has decided that enough is enough and retired after the 17-12 defeat handed over to the Duke Lady Blue Devils in first round Women’s NCAA action.
BALTIMORE, MD
mgoblue

No. 18 Maryland Powers Way Past Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- No. 18-ranked Maryland used a seven-run second inning to upend the University of Michigan baseball team on Saturday night (May 14) by a score of 20-6 at Bob Smith Stadium. Michigan started quickly as Jimmy Obertop plated the first two runs of the game with a...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Leonardtown Knocks Broadneck Baseball Out Of Playoffs

The Leonardtown Raiders made the far trek north to play the Broadneck Bruins and came away with a 9-3 win in the region semifinals on May 14. Strong pitching and baserunning carried the Raiders, while four errors hurt the Bruins’ chances of putting together a comeback. The Raiders got...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Westminster man claims record-setting $5.1M Multi-Match jackpot

A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
WESTMINSTER, MD
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Celebrate with CBMM at the Maryland Dove Dock Party

The public is invited to help the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrate its construction of the new Maryland Dove with a dock party!. CBMM’s St. Michaels, Md., campus opens at 10am on Saturday, May 28, and the festivities start at 11am. Food, drinks, and live music will be on site for guests to enjoy and CBMM’s shipwrights will give talks on rigging and the construction process throughout the day. At 2pm, officials from CBMM and Historic St. Mary’s City will lead us in a toast to the ship.
MARYLAND STATE
hyattsvillewire.com

You Can Vote for Four Route 1 Restaurants in the Annual Rammy Awards

Four eateries in the Route 1 corridor are finalists for a Rammy award, the latest sign of the area’s thriving restaurant scene. Mount Rainier’s Pennyroyal Station, Brentwood’s Little Miner Taco, Riverdale Park’s 2Fifty Texas BBQ and College Park’s Tacos a la Madre were all nominated for the award given by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, a regional industry trade group.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: More Wet Weather Is On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday dawned with a touch of drizzle, low clouds, and a touch of light rain overnight.  There has been some very spotty shower activity and a few peaks of sun too. This weekend will feature more of the same.  Spotty showers and some thundershowers are possible tomorrow and again on Sunday. Temperature highs will warm into the mid- or upper-70s. The Baltimore area may even see the low 80s on Sunday.   But by Monday, a cold front will cross the region. There will be very warm air in place and some increase in instability in the atmosphere. Some gusty thunderstorms are likely to erupt by the afternoon or evening.  Following the front, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.  By Thursday, a  shower may develop—perhaps later in the day. But that wet weather will be followed by a sunny, warm, but dry Friday.  Despite the chance of showers, this weekend will not be a washout by any measure.
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

For Sale: Ryan Zimmerman's Great Falls mansion

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: Former Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman is selling his Great Falls estate for $8.5 million. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
GREAT FALLS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Defense Attorney Loses Bid For New Trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney has lost his bid for a new trial on charges of money laundering for a drug organization. The Baltimore Sun reports that attorney Ken Ravenell sought a new trial on the grounds that jurors weren’t property instructed before their deliberations. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady denied the request, writing in his ruling that the court followed all the correct procedures during Ravenell’s first trial. In December, Ravenell, 61, was convicted of money laundering, but was acquitted of narcotics, conspiracy and racketeering charges. Prosecutors alleged that he helped a multistate operation run by drug kingpin Richard Byrd, who was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 26 years in prison. Several prominent defense attorneys criticized the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland for how prosecutors handled the case, accusing them of disrespecting the legal profession. Ravenell is scheduled to be sentenced May 27. Prosecutors are asking for eight years in prison, while Ravenell’s attorney is seeking probation. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

AACC reaches 60th birthday

The 60th anniversary of AACC has come and gone and because of COVID-19, there was no proper celebration. That doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate six decades of our college’s history and success in our hearts. Turning 60 is a big deal and something to be proud of.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Maryland Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities. The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said. The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest. Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said. State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland,...
WALDORF, MD
wnav.com

Tall Ships Arriving in Annapolis Harbor

The Annapolis Up Rigging Festival is kicking off today, on Friday, the 13th of May! It’s a lucky day for those who come on down to Susan Campbell Park to see the tall ships as they anchor at the City Dock. In addition to seeing these majestic sailing vessels, today kicks off a weekend of food, art, craft demonstrations, and live music in Downtown Annapolis. Visit Annapolis says that all events are free and provides this list of tall ships that are participating:
ANNAPOLIS, MD

