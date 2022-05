A couple of weeks ago I was listening to an interview with the founder of Lambda School. Austen Allred said that he believed the biggest problem with education is one of the incentives. He said that universities don’t care whether or not their students are placed in a good job upon graduation. Instead of paying tuition upfront for your job, if you get a job, you pay back a percentage of your wages until you hit a cap. What this means to “align incentives” is to align incentives with those of the company. When the company does well, George and Sally do well.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO