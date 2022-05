Rekor, an intelligent transportation technology company, has acquired one of the largest and oldest traffic data collectors in the U.S. Rekor, itself only five years old, is buying out Southern Traffic Services, which has been in operation since 1988. STS, headquartered in the Pensacola, Fla., area, has deployed thousands of monitoring devices across the country to collect a variety of data including pedestrian and bicycle counts, traffic volume and vehicle weights. It then sells that data to public-sector customers, including state departments of transportation such as those in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia and others.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO