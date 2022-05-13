The Blotter | Woman arrested for DUI, child endangerment

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) -- Two suspects were in custody after being tracked to Sacramento County following an illegal Antioch weekend sideshow erupted in violence with spectators attacking a patrol car.On Sunday, an irate Mayor Lamar Thorpe posted video of the attack on his Facebook page and didn't mince words."There were two arrests made, several citations and fines issued," Thorpe posted. "Unfortunately, a patrol car that was being occupied by an officer was damaged by bystanders who threw bottles and other objects at the car. This will not be tolerated.""There is an investigation that is moving beyond just those arrested and those individuals will be held accountable."Thorpe also was set to hold an 11 a.m. news conference to update the investigation. A city spokesman said police responded to a sideshow around 10 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive. A second sideshow followed at East 18th and A streets.Authorities said two suspects were pursued by California Highway Patrol and finally arrested in Sacramento County. They were transported back to Martinez where they were booked into county jail on suspicion of reckless evading police and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer.

