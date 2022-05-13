ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

The Blotter | Woman arrested for DUI, child endangerment

By Damin Esper
piedmontexedra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was arrested in Piedmont for suspected DUI and child endangerment after a single-car crash in the early morning of May 10. A black Ford Explorer was observed by a Piedmont Police Department officer for a stop sign violation around 3 a.m., according to Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan. The...

piedmontexedra.com

Comments / 1

