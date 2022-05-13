HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace w/ HLTCO

Things started off promising, with a goal three minutes in from Douglas Luiz, but it wasn’t enough to stop Liverpool and company from spoiling the day. On the whole, the scoreline and some questionable officiating were the only real sore points. Everything else, including Villa’s play, was admirable. On to this week, with Crystal Palace as the opponent. The Eagles are roughly on par with Aston Villa, one spot ahead in the Premier League Table in 11th. Over the past three matches, Palace drew at home to Leeds 0-0, bested Southampton 2-1 at Saint Mary’s, and secured a 1-0 win over Watford at Sellhurst Park. Top players to watch for include Conor Ghallager in the midfield and Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard up front.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO