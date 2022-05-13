ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace w/ HLTCO

By Holtecast
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat has Dan made of Crystal Palace’s season thus far?. With Palace set to play Aston Villa, Everton, and Manchester United in their final three matches of the season, what is Dan hoping/expecting to see from his side?. What has been the general perception of...

7500toholte.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Philippe Coutinho
BBC

Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether. Everton XI: Pickford,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Things started off promising, with a goal three minutes in from Douglas Luiz, but it wasn’t enough to stop Liverpool and company from spoiling the day. On the whole, the scoreline and some questionable officiating were the only real sore points. Everything else, including Villa’s play, was admirable. On to this week, with Crystal Palace as the opponent. The Eagles are roughly on par with Aston Villa, one spot ahead in the Premier League Table in 11th. Over the past three matches, Palace drew at home to Leeds 0-0, bested Southampton 2-1 at Saint Mary’s, and secured a 1-0 win over Watford at Sellhurst Park. Top players to watch for include Conor Ghallager in the midfield and Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard up front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Kane comments suggest he’s staying at Tottenham past this summer

You would think the subject of Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur would be settled by now, but we all have been around the block enough to know that’s not the case. Kane’s protracted transfer saga last summer left a bad taste in the mouths of many Spurs supporters (myself included), but Kane was not allowed to leave the club a year ago for Manchester City and to his credit he has buckled down and played his heart out this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Manchester United#Everton#Holtecast#Crystal Palace#Acorns Children#Fpl
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, May 16

Good morning and happy monday hoddlers. What a whirlwind these last few days have been, eh? Two clutch performances from Spurs, an FA Cup final, a huge Lukas Fabianski penalty and your hoddler-in-chief’s Phoenix Suns are currently down by 40 (!!!) to Dallas. So much has happened that you’d be forgiven if you forget the first legs of the EFL Championship playoff semifinals took place over the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley: Match thread and how to watch

Trap game - /trap ɡām/ - noun: A game played against an opponent generally deemed to be easy to defeat. As a result a person or team may not prepare as thoroughly as they would for a formidable opponent. Often this attitude and its attendant lack of preparation lead to a loss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Tuchel reflects on another painful domestic cup final loss for Chelsea

It’s now bordering on the ridiculous, Chelsea’s recent record in Wembley finals, once considered our second home. Then again, given our recent poor form at Stamford Bridge, it’s perhaps on brand on that we’ve now lost our last five (5!) domestic cup finals at Wembley, including the last three FA Cup finals and two of the last four League Cup finals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Credits Outside Consultant With Penalty Shootout Success

Liverpool’s penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup Final was the second time this season the Reds overcame the Blues in spot-kicks in a cup final after a similar shootout victory in February’s League Cup Final. Across those two shootouts, Liverpool’s penalty takers scored on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2-3 Brentford: Final score | Blues down to nine men

Fulltime Thoughts - Yet again in this godforsaken season that Everton have had the rug pulled out from under them by poor refereeing. Oliver’s decision to not call a penalty when Richarlison had his shirt pulled, and then not sending off Ajer when he did give a penalty irreversibly changed the game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SB Nation

Henderson Can Become The First Liverpool Captain To Win Everything

Jordan Brian Henderson, Liverpool’s skipper, will go down as an Anfield legend. That is no longer a question worth giving any additional air or ink to. He just is. The only questions worth our time these days are “How many trophies will Hendo lift?” and “Where does Hendo stand amongst all-time Liverpool captains?”
UEFA
SB Nation

FA Cup Final 2022 Coverage: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool return to Wembley for the FA Cup 2022 final where Jürgen Klopp’s Reds will take on Thomas Tuchel’s London Blues with a chance to win their second piece of silverware in the 2021-22 season following their previous League Cup triumph. For the Reds there is also a Champions League final to come as well as a slim chance of catching Manchester City—with the Citizens currently three points clear—in the Premier League title race with two rounds left in the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy