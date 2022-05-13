GOP candidate is surging in polls. Hear her past bigoted statements

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) says he will vote for the Republican nominee in 2024 but "it's a long time between now and then" to decide whether he would support former President Trump as the nominee. April 24, 2022.
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
What-a-doodle comment offensive to dogs
My dog was offended by the derogatory term "wack-a-doodle" used by state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown.
My Schnauzer-poodle or schnoodle, along with labradoodles, cockadoodles, bernadoodles, goldendoodles and all other right- thinking poodle crosses, do not want to be associated with any branch of the current Republican Party. They are all wacky.
...
Comments / 0