Elections

GOP candidate is surging in polls. Hear her past bigoted statements

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

The internet is going...

www.cnn.com

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Watertown Public Opinion

Doodle dogs offended by Schoenbeck; what's Trump's appeal to Christians?: Your letters

What-a-doodle comment offensive to dogs My dog was offended by the derogatory term "wack-a-doodle" used by state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. My Schnauzer-poodle or schnoodle, along with labradoodles, cockadoodles, bernadoodles, goldendoodles and all other right- thinking poodle crosses, do not want to be associated with any branch of the current Republican Party. They are all wacky. ...
WATERTOWN, SD
CNN

CNN

