ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones wrap up Big 12 Championships

By Anthony Hanson, anthony.hanson@iowastatedaily.com, @tonyh_5
Iowa State Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State softball completed the Big 12 tournament after a loss to No. 1 Oklahoma Friday, finishing 1-1 at the conference's year end tournament. The Cyclones narrowly defeated Baylor on Thursday for the second consecutive year to stay alive, then fell to the nation's best team the following day....

www.iowastatedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Texas State
Ames, IA
Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
kniakrls.com

Governor Reynolds Visits The Well

Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Trooper McCreedy Talks Window Tint Law

(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy discussed window tints during KSOM Radio’s Trooper Tips program with Frank Rizzo. Trooper McCreedy points to a recent project in Guthrie County where law enforcement served seven or eight citations for illegal window tints. In Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Oklahoma State#Big Takeaways#Cyclones#Baylor#Sooners#Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

The Buck Snort in Exira closed permanently

(Exira) The Buck Snort Restaurant in Exira has closed. Officials thanked the community of Exira for their support on The Buck Snort Exira Facebook page, but announced that they have closed permanently. We have received no word at this time as to why the restaurant has closed. The Buck Snort Exira just opened in October 2021.
EXIRA, IA
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
theperrynews.com

Vehicle flips on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue Sunday

A vehicle overturned in the eastbound lanes of Iowa Highway 141 Sunday night, skidding on its top to a stop and slowing traffic on the state highway. The condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown at this hour. At least one person was transported by Dallas County EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa businesses eye Granger for expansion

GRANGER, Iowa — On Friday, Granger City administrator Kirk Bjorland surveyed the land where the town's first major grocery store is set to be built. "We're excited the city of Granger will be doing some expanding," he said. This expansion could give the city of about 2,000 people a...
GRANGER, IA
Western Iowa Today

GOP Candidates in Iowa’s Third District Concerned About Ukraine Aid Package

(Des Moines, IA) — The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate, this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

U.S. 63 From Iowa 96 to Traer to Close May 23rd for Resurfacing

The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that a section of U.S. Highway 63 in Tama County will be closed to traffic later this month due to a road resurfacing project. Beginning Monday, May 23rd, DOT work crews will begin an asphalt resurfacing project along U.S. Highway 63 from the...
TRAER, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a central Iowa lawyer who lied to police and to a judge and was criminally convicted of malicious prosecution. Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court’s Attorney Disciplinary Board filed a complaint against Andrew Aeilts, an attorney from Pella, alleging three counts of professional misconduct. Specifically, […] The post Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy