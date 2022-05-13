Add This Creepy, Abandoned WA Mental Hospital to Your Hiking List [VIDEO]

A coalition called Commit to Change WA is currently collecting signatures in order to get a ballot measure to decriminalize drugs on the ballot in November. Specifically, Initiative 1922 would still allow law enforcement to confiscate any illicit drugs found on a person rather than arresting or fining the individual possessing them. Initiative 1922 would also direct $141 million of funding gathered from cannabis taxes towards the research, treatment, and prevention of substance use. The ballot measure, if passed, would still make selling and delivering illicit drugs a crime. It would aim to address substance use with treatment, rather than criminalization, or addiction, which is a medical problem. The proposed ballot measure needs to gather 324,516 signatures in order to make it onto the ballot during this year’s general election. If passed in November, this would, in effect, end the War on Drugs in Washington state.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO