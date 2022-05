A body has been recovered in the search for a man thought to have fallen from a boat off the Dorset coast almost two weeks ago.Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the remains are believed to be those of David Haw.The 24-year-old, from Sussex, had been missing since police received a report in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, that he had fallen off a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) in Poole Harbour.#LatestNews - A body has very sadly been found in the search for missing man David Haw in Poole Harbour.Formal identification has not...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO