Texas State

Texas Woman Goes Insanely Viral After Posting Her Botched Eyebrows

By pooks
 3 days ago
A Texas woman is facing, no pun intended, a huge, embarrassing disaster. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond got the shock of her life after walking out of Kai Brow Bar in Houston. Weinstock went in for a microblading session, which consists of an artist tattooing realistic natural-looking eyebrows over the natural eye...

Deborah Litman
2d ago

This is the result of trusting a family member with only one of experience in Micro-blading. Since this is a permanent tattoo on both eyebrows, I'm certain it'll be expensive, and painful to have them removed.🥺

Deborah Litman
2d ago

The family member who did this wants to teach others how to micro-blade. Guess after botched job, she/he must learn first.🙄

Miriam isechal
2d ago

How unfortunate and disastrous micro-blading. I wish you could have saved your money and stayed natural. 🙏🙏.

