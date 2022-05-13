Texas Woman Goes Insanely Viral After Posting Her Botched Eyebrows
A Texas woman is facing, no pun intended, a huge, embarrassing disaster. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond got the shock of her life after walking out of Kai Brow Bar in Houston. Weinstock went in for a microblading session, which consists of an artist tattooing realistic natural-looking eyebrows over the natural eye...
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 16-year-old Kevin Camacho who was last seen Saturday in north Houston. Kevin is described as being White or Latino, weighing about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol. He also had on brown or black ripped shorts with grey socks and black Nike slides, police said.
VICTORIA, Texas – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he was hit by a truck. It happened near the 3000 block of Houston Highway around 10:45 a.m. Victoria police said the man was on the median when he failed to notice the truck and...
HOUSTON — A Texas man was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint after asking the suspect to move out of his house on May 8. New surveillance video from inside the home has been shared by authorities. City of Houston along with Houston Police have released video surveillance from inside...
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday at a bustling Houston flea market, authorities said.The shooting at the open-air market arose from an "altercation" that involved at least two guns and all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no "innocent bystanders" were injured.Investigators believe one of the people hospitalized was among those who opened fire and two more suspected shooters were detained at the scene, a sheriff's deputy told KTRK-TV.Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Houston's downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m. Sunday, Gonzalez said on Twitter.The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that deputies recovered two pistols from the scene. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about what led to the shooting but said all the people involved were men in there 20s who appeared to know each other.The shooting in Houston came the day after a white 18-year-old shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what officials described as a massacre aimed at killing as many Black people as possible.
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a suspect who's charged with kidnapping and robbing his roommate in the EaDo neighborhood earlier this month. Joshua N. DeLoach, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. They're hoping surveillance video of the terrifying ordeal on...
HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
India the tiger is celebrating a year of comfort and safety. In May 2021, Houston residents spotted the nine-month-old tiger prowling around neighborhood yards. The exotic pet's owner gave the animal to the authorities shortly after India made headlines for being out on the street. After India's former owner surrendered...
If you have ever been fishing in Texas you might have heard stories about catching massive alligator gar. These fish are bridges to our prehistoric past. They have been unchanged for more than 60 million years. When you find an extremely large example they are usually well over 100 years old.
Chill out with a shaved ice treat from Greater Houston’s coolest snow cone shops this summer. When the temps are topping out, it’s hard to beat the cool, crisp crunch of ice drizzled with favorite flavors and toppings—sometimes stuffed with ice cream. Before you head out in...
HOUSTON — The family of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez says this isn't the first time their family has experienced tragedy. They're hoping by sharing their story more people will learn about Missing in Harris County Day. It's an event happening Saturday, providing free resources to families...
HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas team rescued over 70 animals who were injured and/or orphaned. According to a release, the team was called out to a scene on Friday where they found scores of injured and/or orphaned juvenile Great Blue Herons and Great Egrets. They were...
