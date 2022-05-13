ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Steve Stricker leads, John Daly DQ'd at 2022 Regions Tradition

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Um6iE_0fdiIthQ00
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Scott McCarron shot a 65 to post his best score in two years.

Steve Stricker continues to make a remarkable return from a mysterious illness.

And John Daly was disqualified after failing to sign his scorecard.

It all made for an interesting second round at the first PGA Tour Champions major of the 2022 season, the Regions Tradition.

Daly shot a 68 on Thursday which marked just his second sub-70 in 19 rounds so far this year. Friday he played the back nine first alongside Steve Flesch and Rocco Mediate and he was 4 under through 11 holes. But he double bogeyed the par-3 seventh and then finished his round with another double on the par-4 ninth for a 72. His 4 under score after two days had him in a tie for 16th before the DQ. It’s the first time he’s been DQ’d from a PGA Tour Champions event.

Stricker, the first-round leader at the Regions Tradition, battled an illness that is still a mystery about six months ago that put him in the hospital for 11 days. The winning Ryder Cup captain is playing in his third tournament in three weeks since his return and has a tie for second and a tie for 10th so far. A win this week would be his fifth major title on the PGA Tour Champions. His second-round 68 has him in the lead again, two shots ahead of McCarron and Padraig Harrington.

For McCarron, this week also marks the return to contention as he had surgery on his left ankle last year. After opening with a 70 on Thursday, he fired a 65 on Friday to tie Stricker for low round of the week so far at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

Playing the back nine first, McCarron had four straight birdies on Nos. 12-15 and then had another on 17 before a bogey on his ninth hole. The 65 is his best score this season by four shots.

“I’m just happy to be playing. I haven’t had many good rounds or tournaments this year, but I’m happy to be playing,” he said. “I’m still coming off of that surgery, the doctor said it would be about a year before I can really go at it, but I’m ahead of schedule and I’m just happy to be out here playing.

“Still gets a little swollen so I have to ice it at night, did last night and will this one, take an anti-inflammatory and maybe a cocktail or two and I should be pretty good.”

This is his ninth event in 2022 and his best finish is a tie for 34th at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January.

Ernie Els is solo fourth at 8 under after back-to-back 68s. Miguel Angel Jimenez is tied for fifth with Stuart Appleby and Steven Alker at 7 under.

Seeing Alker in the mix is no surprise. Since joining the senior circuit in August of 2021, Alker has 13 top-10s and nine top-5s in just 16 starts. He has also pushed his career earnings on the senior circuit above the $2 million mark.

The New Zealander has two wins and a tie for second in his last three starts. He didn’t play last week so that he could attend his son’s high school graduation but he’s back, doing what he does, climbing leaderboards.

Last week’s winner, Flesch, is in a large group of golfers at 6 under, tied for eighth.

Comments / 25

Bill Bangert Jr
3d ago

6 under was the cut and he knew that. How are you DQ when u don't make the cut?

Reply(19)
6
Related
golfmagic.com

Lehman: Phil Mickelson was gambling (in the woods) during Presidents Cup

The extent of Phil Mickelson's alleged gambling was revealed a few weeks ago by the golf writer Alan Shipnuck. It was the same writer who published the controversial and in Lefty's own words "reckless" remarks that led to his exile from the game. Just where has Mickelson been is a...
GOLF
GolfWRX

The rumored real reason why Phil Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship

Nobody apart from themselves really knew if Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods would take their places in Southern Hills next week. Whilst speculation was rife, neither player had made any firm commitment to the championship and Mickelson’s management team had always stated that, “Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paul Casey FORCED OUT of 20th appearance at PGA Championship

It appears a back issue that has plagued Paul Casey's season so far continues to linger. The 44-year-old withdrew from this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills yesterday morning. It is not the most surprising news, given that it is the same injury caused him to miss both the Masters...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he shunned $100 million offer from LIV Golf: 'I helped start the PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has been making headlines for the better part of three months for his role in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Leading this rival tour from infancy to its first event, which is set to take place from June 9-11 in London, it came to light on Monday that Norman was apparently not the Saudi's first choice to serve as figurehead.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Golf.com

Pro again breaks green-reading rule, and again he is booted from event

Three years ago, Alex Cejka’s greens book was too big. On Saturday, it was not OK’d. Both times, the gaffes were costly. The latest misstep came to light after Saturday’s third round of the Regions Tradition, the PGA Tour Champions circuit’s first major, when the tour said that Cejka was disqualified for using “a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.” Cejka, the event’s defending champion, had shot rounds of 69, 74 and 76, was tied for 12th and was 10 shots behind leader Steve Stricker.
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament. About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week. The PGA of...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of PGA Tour Star Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour comeback won't be happening next week. The 2021 PGA Championship winner was set to make his return to the major tournament next week. Mickelson, who hasn't played since his Saudi League controversy, withdrew from The Masters last month. Now, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
Person
Ernie Els
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

You had to go low on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson if you were going to win. Like really low. Like nearly double-digits low for the final 18 holes. Suffice it to say, K.H. Lee knows from going low at TPC Craig Ranch. A year ago, the South Korean won the tournament in McKinney, Texas, with a 25-under total. This time, he did one better, shooting a 26-under 262 after posting a nine-under 63 in the final round. It was good enough to pass 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz and hold off local favorite Jordan Spieth to become the tournament’s fourth repeat champion (joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson) and the third golfer to successfully defend a tournament title during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
MCKINNEY, TX
golfmagic.com

K. H. Lee shoots lowest ever round on PGA Tour to win AT&T Byron Nelson

K. H. Lee shot the lowest round of his PGA Tour career on his way to winning the AT&T Byron Nelson for the second year running. The talented South Korean loves playing at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas and he has become the first player to win this event on back-to-back occasions since Tom Watson in 1980.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miguel Angel#The Regions Tradition#Ryder Cup#The Pga Tour Champions
SkySports

PGA Championship: Paul Casey latest withdrawal due to injury; Russell Knox added to field

England's Paul Casey has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to a back injury, with Scotland's Russell Knox replacing him in the field at Southern Hills. Casey, who finished tied-second behind Collin Morikawa in 2020 and claimed a share of fourth in Phil Mickelson's historic victory last year, has only previously missed the event once since making his PGA Championship debut in 2002.
GOLF
SkySports

PGA Championship storylines: Tiger Woods' return, Jordan Spieth's Grand Slam bid and more

Six storylines to follow ahead of the PGA Championship, live this week on Sky Sports Golf, ranging from injury comebacks and historic attempts to more potential controversy!. Following Rory McIlroy's best attempt yet at completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters last month, it will be Jordan Spieth's turn in similar circumstances this week at Southern Hills.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Expecting DP tour to deny releases, too, Greg Norman sends letter to players

A week after the PGA Tour denied players conflicting event releases to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner fired back claiming. “the era of free agency in professional golf has finally arrived.”. In a letter sent to Tour players late Sunday,...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Lee wins again at Byron Nelson; Stricker goes wire-to-wire

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson. The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Arrived In Oklahoma: Golf World Reacts

PGA Championship week is almost here. While Phil Mickelson will not be competing in this month's major tournament, Tiger Woods will be. Woods has already arrived in Oklahoma, which will be hosting this year's PGA Championship, beginning on Thursday morning. Sunday afternoon, video of Woods' private jet arriving in Missouri...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy